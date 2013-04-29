Comienzan cursos de capacitación
La oferta educativa incluye: gestión comercial, marketing, atención al cliente, negociación, gestión administrativa y logística y producción.
Los interesados podrán anotarse hasta el 8 de mayo en la oficina de Desarrollo Productivo de la comuna (Tribuna Oeste, primer piso), en la Cámara Empresarial o en la Unión de Comerciantes y Minoristas. Es imprescindible presentar fotocopia del documento de identidad.
Todos los cursos son gratuitos y se dictarán a través del programa de Capacitación de la Dirección Nacional de Artesanías, Pequeñas y Medianas Empresas (Dinapyme).
I want to show thanks to the writer just for rescuing me from such a instance. After surfing through the search engines and getting things which were not helpful, I thought my entire life was well over. Living without the answers to the difficulties you've fixed all through the posting is a crucial case, as well as the kind that could have in a wrong way affected my entire career if I had not discovered the blog. Your personal talents and kindness in maneuvering all the details was valuable. I'm not sure what I would have done if I hadn't encountered such a step like this. I can also at this time look forward to my future. Thanks very much for your professional and amazing help. I will not think twice to propose your blog post to anybody who should have assistance on this issue.
