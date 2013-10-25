Comienza construcción de realojos de Selva Negra

Comienza construcción de realojos de Selva Negrahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/selva-negra.jpg
La Intendencia de Maldonado y las treinta y un familias del asentamiento Selva Negra de Piriápolis que serán realojadas, arribaron a un acuerdo sobre los plazos de ejecución de las construcciones, que comenzarán en noviembre.
Las unidades se levantarán por ayuda mutua y tendrán tres meses para llegar hasta la viga; dos meses para techarlas y otros tres para las terminaciones internas de las casas.
La intendencia se compromete a asegurar los materiales en tiempo para que los plazos señalados se cumplan.
La construcción se hará sobre plateas ya establecidas que aceleran los tiempos de trabajo para terminar las viviendas.
