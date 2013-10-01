Comenzaron a construir el Instituto SARAS en Bella Vista; primera etapa incluye salón comunal

Finalmente comenzaron las anunciadas obras del Instituto SARAS que se instalará en el balneario Bella Vista. En estos días se ha procedido a la limpieza del predio donde se edificará el Instituto Sudamericano para Estudios de Resiliencia y Sustentabilidad – SARAS – (por su sigla en inglés). En esta primera etapa se incluyen instalaciones para uso comunitario de todos los vecinos del balneario.

Según el sitio oficial, el SARAS (South American Institute for Resilience y Sostenibilidad Estudios) es un instituto transdisciplinario emergente diseñado para generar una visión crítica que permitirá a América del Sur construir un futuro sostenible. Se busca la integración a través de una amplia gama de conocimientos utilizando enfoques innovadores y la integración de las ciencias, las matemáticas y las artes sociales y naturales. SARAS se encuentra en un edificio de diseño personalizado, la primera fase se encuentra actualmente en construcción, en una hermosa propiedad rural.

Recordamos que el 12 de diciembre del 2011 se plantó el árbol fundamental del SARA(S)2 donde se anunció que las obras comenzarían en el febrero del 2012, cosa que por distintas razones, seguramente de índole económico, no sucedió. Finalmente, en los últimos días, han comenzado las tareas de limpieza del predio para dar comienzo a las obras, que en la primera etapa estarán enfocadas en la construcción de un salón comunal para los vecinos del balneario Bella Vista. Cabe destacar, que al municipio de Solís Grande, esta obra le insumirá U$S 400.000 de su presupuesto.

Hernán Ciganda, alcalde: “Apoyamos todo lo que sea educación”

En aquella oportunidad de la plantación del árbol fundamental, consultábamos a Hernán Ciganda, alcalde de Solís Grande, quien sobre el SARAS opinaba: “Consideramos que es algo muy bueno que este instituto se instale en la zona, el cual se viene hablando hace años y esperamos que ahora finalmente se concrete. Si bien nos pegó fuerte el costo económico que tendrá para el municipio (unos 400.000 dólares), cifra que representa un porcentaje altísimo de nuestro presupuesto que ya de por sí es bajo, estamos de acuerdo y nos parece formidable la construcción del SARA(S)2 porque apoyamos todo lo que sea investigación, enseñanza y educación para la gente.

¿Qué es el SARA(S)2?

El proyecto que involucra a la UdelaR (Universidad de la República), la Universidad de Wageningen de Holanda, el Resilience Alliance Institute, el Ministerio de Educación y Cultura, la Intendencia Municipal de Maldonado y al Municipio de Solís Grande, tiene como meta central estudiar los mecanismos que condicionan la sustentabilidad y la resiliencia de sistemas humanos y naturales acoplados, analizando ejemplos de relevancia a nivel nacional y regional.

¿Por qué sustentabilidad?

Fuente: www.saras-institute.org

Como lo revela la reciente evaluación de la ONU del milenio de los ecosistemas, la estructura de los ecosistemas del mundo ha cambiado más rápidamente en la segunda mitad del siglo XX que en cualquier momento en la historia humana, y prácticamente todos los ecosistemas de la Tierra se han transformado significativamente a través de las acciones humanas. Los cambios más rápidos en los ecosistemas están teniendo lugar en los países en desarrollo. Servicios de los ecosistemas, en particular la producción de alimentos, la madera y la pesca, son importantes para el empleo y la actividad económica. Sin embargo, mientras que el uso intensivo de los ecosistemas a menudo produce la mayor ventaja a corto plazo, el exceso y el uso insostenible puede llevar a pérdidas en el largo plazo.

¿Por qué resilencia?

Los impactos de las acciones humanas sobre los ecosistemas a menudo tardan en manifestarse. Además, algunos cambios son difíciles de predecir, porque son sólo graduales hasta llegar a un cierto umbral, en el que los grandes cambios ocurren de repente. Ejemplos de los cambios bruscos son el inicio de la epidemia, el colapso de una población de peces, y los cambios de los lagos a partir de un agua clara a un estado turbio. En una escala mayor, los sistemas climáticos regionales y también los sistemas sociales pueden cambiar abruptamente si un punto de inflexión se alcanza. Los avances científicos recientes han demostrado que en las proximidades de estos sistemas de puntos de inflexión complejas como las sociedades, los ecosistemas y los sistemas de clima se puede perder la capacidad de recuperación. Se vuelven cada vez más frágiles, hasta el punto que pequeñas perturbaciones pueden desencadenar un cambio irreversible a otro estado. Los científicos a través de una amplia gama de disciplinas han cambiado su enfoque de estudios de sostenibilidad en la resistencia, que se define como la capacidad de un sistema para mantener sus funciones esenciales en la cara de las perturbaciones. La razón de esto es que mientras que las perturbaciones como terremotos o sequías no pueden ser controlados o gestionados, capacidad de recuperación por lo general se puede. El desafío por lo tanto es descubrir lo que determina la resistencia de los diferentes sistemas complejos. Este es un campo científico en el desarrollo, en el que la interacción de disciplinas parecen más evidentes. Mejores estudios de casos, experimentos, teorías y modelos son necesarios para entender los vínculos entre el cambio en los ecosistemas y los impactos sobre el bienestar humano y para evaluar las consecuencias económicas del cambio del ecosistema.

¿Por qué en Bella Vista?

Durante varios meses un equipo conformado por Jorge Hourcade, Aintablian Gabriel y Néstor Mazzeo visitó un enorme conjunto de las tierras públicas ubicadas entre Solís y las playas de Ocean Park. La selección final de la parcela situada en el balneario Bella Vista estuvo a cargo de Marten Scheffer y el equipo antes mencionado. Argumentos principales que se consideran son los siguientes:

Un sitio ubicado cerca de la ciudad de Montevideo (a unos 80 kilómetros), Punta del Este aeropuerto (20 km) y Oriente de la Universidad del Centro Regional (CURE – 30 km).

Atractivo paisaje y medio ambiente.

Desde donde se instalará el instituto, el mar y las sierras se pueden ver simultáneamente. El lugar también se encuentra cerca de una playa muy tranquila (sólo a unas pocas cuadras). La frontera norte de la parcela linda con campos vecinos dedicados a la producción extensiva de ganado. Balneario Bella Vista es un paisaje tranquilo que se quedó sin experimentar cambios importantes en las últimas décadas. Edificios en los alrededores cumplen con los altos estándares de arquitectura y al mismo tiempo es una de las zonas costeras menos pobladas del departamento. Análisis prospectivo experimentado por la Teoría y Urbanismo del Instituto de la Facultad de Arquitectura (UdelaR ), así como el hecho de que la parcela está rodeada por las tierras rurales son coincidentes para sugerir un ambiente tranquilo y grado de aislamiento bueno en los próximos años. Se consideró engorroso para cumplir con dichos requisitos con el fin de desarrollar actividades de investigación y docencia en el Instituto. El lugar es muy atractivo para caminar, realizar paseos y / o montar en bicicleta. En conclusión una señal muy clara se encuentra allí.

Marten Scheffer, director: “Bella Vista es el lugar indicado”

El holandés Marten Scheffer, Director del instituto, se refirió a los objetivos del mismo: “La idea es juntar a científicos, artistas, sociólogos, climatólogos, economistas, ecólogos, agrónomos, etc. para pensar en como desarrollar el continente sudamericano de una manera sustentable y poder entender y hacer frente a los cambios que se producen en el mundo. Sobre porqué se eligió a Bella Vista para instalar el instituto, el científico manifestó: “Para pensar se necesita paz y Bella Vista es el lugar indicado para eso”