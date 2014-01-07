Ciclo de moda “Sunset Fashion Art 2014” será el sábado 11 de enero en Punta del Este

Ciclo de moda “Sunset Fashion Art 2014” será el sábado 11 de enero en Punta del Estehttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/sunset-fashion-art-2014-punta-del-este.jpg
Anuncian la realización del ciclo de moda Sunset Fashion Art 2014 para el sábado 11 de enero en el Imperiale Luxury Condominiums de playa Brava de Punta del Este.
Regresa el Ciclo de Moda que nuevamente será parte de la cartelera de eventos más destacados del verano este año – SUNSET FASHION ART 2014 – el SABADO 11 de ENERO a las 20:30 hs en IMPERIALE Luxury Condominiums en Parada 1 de playa Brava.
El clásico ciclo de moda al atardecer festeja su Décima Edición totalmente renovado presentando las últimas tendencias y colecciones en el sofisticado entorno de IMPERIALE.
SUNSET FASHION ART 2014 presenta una propuesta artística única, siendo uno de los más atractivos eventos de Punta del Este. Diseños de autor exclusivos en el circuito de pasarela alrededor de la piscina, exquisita música, showroom de las marcas participantes, expresiones artísticas en vivo en los jardines y galerías, y una propuesta innovadora de jeans intervenidos de la mano de talentosos artistas nacionales e internacionales.
Con la organización de Patricia Chabot Producciones en coproducción con Global Art Group, esta iniciativa es impulsada por IMPERIALE que junto a SUNSET FASHION ART se comprometieron a través de un espectáculo que incentiva el desarrollo y la difusión de contenidos de arte y moda.
El evento es auspiciado por DERMUR y VISA, con el apoyo de MAUI Club, Peluquería de IMPERIALE, SERGIO QUINTANA Make Up Studio y MIEM DINAPYME.
SUNSET FASHION ART está declarado de Interés Turístico por el Ministerio de Turismo, de Interés Cultural por el Ministerio de Educación y Cultura, de Interés Departamental por la Intendencia de Maldonado, de Interés Municipal por la Alcaldía de Punta del Este, y avalado por ALADI (Asociación Latinoamericana de Diseño) y por ADDIP (Asociación de Diseñadores de Interiores de Uruguay). Cuenta con el respaldo también de la Cámara Uruguaya de Turismo por ser uno de los productos turísticos de mayor permanencia y concurrencia de principal balneario del Cono Sur.
