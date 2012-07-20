Ciclismo: Vuelve el “Mountain Bike” a Piriápolis
El 9 de setiembre “en parejas”; en noviembre los 100 K de las sierras
Está totalmente confirmado para el mes de setiembre la realización del Mountain Bike en parejas. El desafío denominado “Gran Premio Destino Piriápolis” se correrá el domingo 9 de setiembre con un recorrido de 32 Km. por los caminos del balneario.
“Desafío de las Sierras y el Mar”
También quedó establecido que el domingo 11 de noviembre próximo se realizará el “Desafío de las Sierras y el Mar” de Mountain Bike recorriendo 100 Km. por las Sierras de las Ánimas en una prueba internacional con alto poder de convocatoria, donde más de 500 ciclistas de Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Paraguay y Uruguay se darán cita en el balneario para prestigiar a esta dura competencia. Se asegura que los mejores biker de la región estarán presentes.
Por mayor información e inscripciones llamar a los teléfonos 099815124- 099518468 de
Juan y Diego Lemos.
