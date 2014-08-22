Caso de abuso en Brio. Las Flores: La tía y abuela reclaman justicia; “los niños también son abusados”

Lorena Clavero es la valiente tía que denunció un intento de violación perpetrado por dos hermanos, de 15 y 17 años, contra la hermana menor, de 12 años de edad. El hecho, que tiene como principales actores a la familia del hermano de Lorena, ocurrió en febrero pasado en el Brio. Las Flores.

Seis meses después la Justicia determinó la internación del menor de 15 años en dependencias del INAU por un término de 60 días, mientras que el hermano, que cumplió 18 durante el proceso de investigación, no pudo ser imputado, volviendo a su casa. Hoy la niña abusada vive con su tía y con la abuela, hermana y madre, respectivamente, del padre de la menor.

Lorena Clavero y su madre, abuela de los niños, realizó declaraciones a Semanario La Prensa reclamando justicia, ya que aseguran que los padres de los menores son directos responsables de lo que pasa en la casa de su hermano, donde sus sobrinos de 15 y 18 años, no solo abusaban de su hermana desde hace años, sino lo hacen también con su hermanos varones de 6 y 8 años, a quienes manosean, señalaron.

El intento de violación denunciado

Lorena comenzó relatando lo que sucedió aquel día de febrero: “Ese día fuimos a la playa con los chicos y la madre de ellos. Yo estaba cuidando una nena y a la 13 horas la fui a entregar a los padres. La madre se quedó en la playa con mi nene y los suyos. La niña, mi sobrina, me acompañó y me pidió para ir hasta la casa a buscar una ropa para bañarse en mi casa. Yo se lo permito, le pregunté quien podía estar y me dijo que los hermanos nada mas. Como quedaba a media cuadra, le dije que si no venía en dos minutos la iba a buscar. Pasaron los dos minutos y no venía, entonces fui a buscarla y cuando estaba llegando empecé a escuchar unos gritos horrorosos que salían de la casa pidiendo auxilio.

Fui corriendo y veo que uno de los hermanos, que cumplió hace poco 18 años, sale corriendo por la calle rumbo a un campo a esconderse, le pregunté que pasaba y no me contestó. Entré a la casa pensando que podía tratarse de un ladrón que había entrado, porque ellos venden películas y tienen computadoras. Lo que encuentro es una persona tratando de abusar de la niña. Cuando me voy sobre el, que lo empujo porque no sabía que iba a hacer, se cae y observo que es mi sobrino, el hermano de la niña.

La encontré a ella con la ropa baja y a el, también con la ropa baja, tratando de abusar de ella por la cola. La tenía sostenida de los brazos. Ella estaba de espalda y el luchaba para tirarla sobre la cama, la niña tenía una pierna sobre la cama y la otra en el piso. Ella luchaba para no ser abusada.

Había unos vecinos por ahí pero nadie fue a ayudar. Le digo al chico que le voy a hacer la denuncia y se me ríe en la cara diciéndome que no le importa porque nadie me va creer. Yo voy a la playa a buscar a la madre, le comunicó lo que pasó y la madre me pide que no haga la denuncia que, con el padre, le van a dar una paliza. Le dije que no y que si no me acompañaba hasta la comisaría a hacer la denuncia la iba a denunciar a ella también por dejar a la hija tirada. Ella no quería ir de ninguna manera porque defendía al chico. Fuimos a hacer la denuncia y ella llama desde la comisaría a mi hermano para que fuera.

Nosotros hicimos la denuncia con la chiquilina y ella le dice a la hija, amenazándola, que si hacía la denuncia la iba a dejar con una tía en Argentina, que la iba a “dejar tirada”. Mi hermano también amenazó a la niña con que si hacía la denuncia se iban a deshacer de ella. También a mi me dijeron que retirara la denuncia y yo les dije que no.

Se nos toma la declaración, pasaron unas 4 horas, y me dicen que la Jueza de turno daba la orden que me llevara la niña para mi casa, sin tenencia provisoria, sin nada. Ese día no se llevó a médico forense, recién al otro día la policía apareció con la orden para el forense, un poco tarde. Llegamos a Maldonado, la atiende el médico forense, le vio las marcas; después la atiende también una psicóloga y por lo que le saca ella, esto viene ocurriendo desde hace unos años atrás.

La abuela de la niña interviene señalando crudamente que los hermanos acostumbraban a refregarle el pene por el cuerpo. La niña también me lo dijo a mi, acota Lorena. A lo primero le pegaban y después lo que los padres le decían, si ella se iba acostar y los hermanos venían a manosearla, porque eran los dos hermanos los que le hacían eso, que se jodiera que nadie la había mandado a irse a acostar. No tenía ningún derecho como hija en esa casa. Los padres estaban conscientes de lo que pasaba y la amenazaban que no contara porque era la hermana.

¿El padre no la abusaba?

Ella declara que no, como tampoco el hermano mayor, de 20 años. Este lo que hacía era esconderse o irse de la casa cuando los otros dos la tocaban, para no ser culpado. La niña, comprobado por los vecinos, estaba hasta altas horas de la noche en la calle porque no quería volver a su casa. Los padres se acostaban a dormir y no les importaba si la niña volvía o no a la casa. Cuando la llevabas de nuevo a su casa, los padres se enojaban diciendo que “a esta hora la podías haber dejado a dormir en tu casa”

El padre, o sea, mi hermano, hace unas tres semanas atrás fue a mi puesto en la feria y me pidió que retirara la denuncia diciendo que eran pavadas de gurises chicos. Le dije que no la iba a retirar y me dijo “pobrecito mi hijo” y tu hija que… le dije yo, y me contestó, mi hija no sirve para nada.

El menor de 15 años tiene que estar dos meses en el INAU. El de 18 años, que los cumplió hace poco, quedó con la causa limpia, entonces ahora está en la casa con los otros menores, que también dicen que están siendo abusados. El hermano de la niña, de 8 años, me contó que fue al juzgado y que declaró que “a el no le gustaba que lo tocaran”. Al otro nene de 6 años, dicen que no lo llevaron para que no contara. Eso me contó el niño en la feria.

Películas pornográficas

Ellos siguen haciendo las películas pornográficas, eso siempre se hizo, los hijos se encargaban de eso y las graban todos los días. Por eso yo me pelee con mi hermano. El me dijo que ellos estaban acostumbrados. Era algo común para ellos ver todo el día películas pornográficas. Después copiaban lo que veían en las películas.

Amenazas

Ellos venían a mi casa a amenazarnos verbalmente, nos hacen señas obscenas con las manos, y amenazan a la niña para que retire la denuncia porque si no la iban a golpear, por eso yo pedí una orden de restricción para que no se puedan acercar. La madre de la niña me amenazó que me iba a golpear si no le sacaba la denuncia.

El que cuenta lo que nos hace “Danielito no pasea”

A las dos semanas de tener la nena conmigo, el hermano de 8 años viene a mi puesto en la feria y me cuenta que iban a ir a pasear a Montevideo. Me dijo que la hermana no va a ir. Le dije “tu hermana no va a ir porque vive conmigo y yo no le permito ir a Montevideo” y el me dice, no, mi hermana no va a ir porque el que cuenta lo que nos hace “Danielito” no pasea.

Los padres son responsables

El problema ahí lo tienen los padres, tanto la madre como el padre, son culpables de todo lo que sucede en la casa. Lorena, con el apoyo de su madre, asegura que ellos se criaron de una forma muy humilde pero con valores, pero se ve que mi hermano no aprendió nada. Con la ex mujer era especial, pero con esta persona que está ahora empezaron todos los problemas, cambió muchísimo mi hermano. Lorena afirma “se ve que el era así y con esta mujer ya no se tapó mas”.

Con la asignación de paseo a los “kilombos”

Desde hace tiempo yo le preguntaba “como podían vivir así”. La mujer cobraba la asignación de los hijos y se la daba a mi hermano para que se fuera a pasear a los “kilombos”. Ese es el paseo del, a Pando. Muchas veces discutí con el por eso. Los niños viven mal, no tienen abrigos, solo tienen una frazada polar finita. Duermen en un cuarto todos juntos. El baño no tiene puerta. Mi sobrina se venía a bañar a mi casa porque cada vez que se bañaba los hermanos la observaban. No tenía intimidad, ni privacidad para nada. La niña se orinaba en la cama para que los hermanos no abusaran de ella.

Puesto trucho en la feria

Ellos van a la feria a vender pero no tienen puesto. Tienen mas de mil películas y los inspectores pasan y los dejan vender como si tal cosa. O sea, sin pedirle una firma, como me hacen a mi que yo tengo puesto adjudicado y firmo todos los sábados. Venden de arriba, vamos a decir.

Justicia

Esto pasó en febrero y recién ahora hay una resolución. Me da vergüenza el país donde vivo porque la Justicia da mucha pena. Es muy lenta y no han hecho nada en este caso, los niños de 6 y 8 años siguen en la casa con el de 18 años que así como abusaba de su hermana, abusa de ellos también. “Los mismos niños cuentan que son manoseados por ellos”Cuando los vinieron a buscar a los dos, se procesó al menor de 15 años con dos meses en INAU, pero el otro volvió a la casa por que ya había cumplido los 18 años y quedó con la causa limpia. En cuanto al de 15 años, me dijeron que era provisorio, que después se le iba a dictar otra sentencia, pero hasta ahora no han hecho absolutamente nada.

Vecinos de Brio. Las Flores

Por su parte, vecinos de Brio. Las Flores se mostraron indignados por las declaraciones realizadas por la madre y el padre de los menores a un canal de televisión de Maldonado, mostrándose como víctimas y como los buenos de la película.

Semanario La Prensa Publicado viernes 22 de agosto de 2014