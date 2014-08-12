Chau carreras en Piriápolis… Laventure se las “jopeó”: 15 y 16 de noviembre en Punta del Este

El alcalde de Punta del Este lo confirmó a semanario La Prensa: Fecha AUVO será en noviembre

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/carreras-en-punta-del-este.jpg

Martín Laventure, alcalde de Punta del Este, confirmó a semanario La Prensa que en noviembre se realizará el Gran Premio de Automovilismo en el circuito callejero del principal balneario uruguayo. “En la medida que se pueda llegar a tiempo, que creemos que sí, estaría confirmada la fecha para el mes de noviembre” dijo el alcalde. También AUVO confirma la noticia al publicar el afiche de promoción de los Campeonatos Nacionales de pista para el 15 y 16 de noviembre en Punta del Este.

Laventure brindó una nota exclusiva a semanario La Prensa en su reciente visita a Piriápolis cuando el domingo pasado participó en el Cabildo Abierto “Hablemos de Educación” con la Dra. Graciela Bianchi.

Consultado sobre las carreras, el jerarca manifestó: “Punta del Este viene trabajando, ya comenzaron las obras para su circuito urbano que tiene como objetivo fundamental la realización de la Fórmula E, la Fórmula 1 eléctrica en el mes de diciembre”

“Se ha planteado la posibilidad por parte de AUVO y también de alguna carrera internacional pero regional, de realizar algo en el mes de noviembre.

La idea de esto, aclaró Laventure, jamás o nunca ha sido sacarle cosas a Piriápolis. Por lo que tenemos entendido han habido algunas decisiones por parte de las autoridades locales en cuanto a la no realización de la carrera. Yo creo, pero es un tema que lo debe decidir la gente de Piriápolis, que no es buena cosa que Piriápolis pierda una actividad de esta característica. Lo que debemos hacer es sumar cosas y no sustituir.

Pero bueno, se viene trabajando sí en la posibilidad de hacer alguna carrera en Punta del Este en el mes de noviembre”

“En la medida que se pueda llegar a tiempo, que creemos que sí, estaría confirmada la fecha AUVO para el mes de noviembre”. “Estamos con los tiempos justos en la construcción del circuito y hay una serie de problemas de orden económico financiero que creemos que se van a poder solucionar. En la medida que eso se logre la intención firme de todos los involucrados está para poder realizarla” aseguró el alcalde de Punta del Este.

¿Cómo es posible que un mismo espectáculo pueda resultar beneficioso para un municipio mientras que para otro no?

Sería atrevido de mi parte opinar porque no conozco las razones por las cuales el municipio de Piriápolis tomó esta resolución. Nosotros entendemos que cualquier tipo de eventos, en la medida que se haga, por supuesto, dentro de los costos razonables y que se pueda encarar, es beneficioso para el lugar. Sería, repito, atrevido de mi parte opinar puntualmente sobre las razones que llevaron a esta decisión.

¿Usted cree que es positivo para Punta del Este?

Sin duda que sí, sobretodo por la fecha en que se realiza. Tenemos como objetivo, y eso creo que compartimos con Piriápolis, quebrar la estacionalidad y no depender exclusivamente del sol y playa. Entonces un calendario de eventos, en este caso deportivo, pero también culturales, artísticos, musicales, creo que son siempre buenos, claro que hay que organizarlos de la mejor manera posible, hay que organizarlos desde el punto de vista económico, pero sin duda que aportan y aportan mucho.

¿En cuánto a la Fórmula E?

Está confirmado para el 13 de diciembre. Creo que aun no nos damos cuenta de la magnitud que esto tiene, porque el hecho que Uruguay, ya no digo Maldonado, Punta del Este o Piriápolis, que Uruguay sea sede de un evento de trascendencia mundial, que tendrá en su inicio ciudades sedes con un poderío económico muy superior al que puede tener nuestro país, el hecho que se haya elegido Punta del Este realmente nos llena de orgullo y habla del trabajo de mucha gente que ha logrado ese posicionamiento que hoy tiene el balneario en el mundo. Así que es un evento realmente importante y por suerte se ha confirmado” concluyó Laventure.

Chau Piriápolis

De esta forma se confirma lo que desde hace tiempo se veía venir. Piriápolis le dice adiós a las carreras que se van para Punta del Este. Los concejales Fernando Rama y Fernando Barbachán del Partido Nacional, el concejal Federico Guerra del Frente Amplio y el alcalde Mario Invernizzi, son directos responsables de dejar a Piriápolis sin carreras.

La concejala nacionalista Gabriela Camacho y el colorado César Díaz, han sido acérrimos defensores de la realización del espectáculo en el balneario, aunque no pudieron ganarle a la ineptitud.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado martes 12 de agosto de 2014 hora 04:10

Fotos: Facebook AUVO – Semanario La prensa