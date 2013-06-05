Cargado de emoción; Llegó camión con madera para el piso flotante del club Ateneo

Cargado de emoción; Llegó camión con madera para el piso flotante del club Ateneohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/image01.jpg
Un camión cargado de emoción y de madera llegó al club Ateneo de Piriápolis el pasado miércoles 29 de mayo. Se trata de la madera que se utilizará en la colocación del tan ansiado piso flotante para la cancha del gimnasio Alfredo L. Núñez.
La inversión de esta primera etapa, compra de la madera, fue de US$16.520 (dólares). Gran parte de este dinero se logró con la campaña lanzada por la institución hace un año vendiendo simbólicamente los metros cuadrados de piso flotante que demanda la superficie del gimnasio entre sus adherentes y simpatizantes.
La próxima etapa es la colocación del piso que demandará una inversión similar a la anterior, por lo que el club continuará en la búsqueda de la obtención de recursos económicos para concretar la obra.
