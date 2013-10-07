Capitán Méndez, sub prefecto de Piriápolis: “Tribunal investigará las causas y responsabilidades en el accidente de “La Niña G”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/100_8714.jpg
Momentos después del hallazgo sin vida de Javier Chávez, joven fallecido en aguas de Punta Negra tras un accidente marítimo a bordo de “La Niña G”, embarcación que tripulaba junto a Alejandro Trazenko, también fallecido en el siniestro y a Rafael Batista, patrón de la barca y único sobreviviente, semanario La Prensa entrevistó al Sub Prefecto de Piriápolis, C/F Mauricio Méndez, quien informó que un Tribunal será el encargado de investigar y determinar las causas y responsabilidades del accidente marítimo ocurrido en la madrugada del jueves 3 de octubre.
Méndez se refirió en primer lugar a los detalles de como se encontró esta mañana el cuerpo de Chávez, desaparecido desde el jueves pasado: “Próximo a las 9:20 de la mañana se tuvo comunicación de las embarcaciones artesanales que estaban apoyando en la búsqueda, que en una de las mallas que se había coordinado que se calasen en las proximidades de donde había zozobrado la embarcación, se había recuperado el cuerpo sin vida de Javier Chávez.
“Una vez que se recuperó el cuerpo, la propia embarcación “José Carlos” lo trasladó, escoltado por una embarcación nuestra, al puerto de Piriápolis. Luego se informa al Juez competente, el Dr. Hugo Lorenzo, quien dispone que el cuerpo se traslade a la morgue para la autopsia y la posterior entrega a la familia” explicó Méndez
Fundamental el apoyo de los pescadores al calar las mallas
Mauricio Méndez consideró que para el hallazgo de Chávez, fue fundamental el apoyo de los pescadores en calar las artes de pesca a los efectos de que si el cuerpo comenzara a flotar no abandonara la zona, ya que iba a ser mucho mas dificultoso el poder avistarlo en caso que no derivara sobre la costa.
¿Ustedes tienen el relato de lo que pasó en el accidente?
En estos casos hay dos vías a seguir, una es la judicial, que en este caso el Juez competente es el Dr. Lorenzo, y por otro lado se hace toda la parte del sumario marítimo que corresponde a la investigación de las causas del accidente que se hace internamente para determinar responsabilidades en cuanto al patrón o la tripulación.
El expediente, consignó Méndez, se eleva a un Tribunal en Montevideo, que se forma para tratar los accidentes marítimos a los efectos de determinar las causas del siniestro.
Si bien ya se cumplieron con algunas actuaciones, falta completar el expediente recabando la mayor cantidad de elementos y pruebas posibles para remitirlo al Tribunal para su posterior estudio y análisis.
Los tripulantes no llevaban chalecos salvavidas ¿Puede ser una causa determinante de culpabilidad para el patrón?
Es indudable que los tripulantes no llevaban puestos los chalecos salvavidas, tanto el sobreviviente, como los cuerpos de los dos fallecidos, fueron rescatados sin chalecos salvavidas, no hay ningún elemento que nos indique que los estaban usando. En este tipo de accidentes es determinante el uso del chaleco salvavidas en el momento que cae la persona al agua.
El tema es que cuando las condiciones del mar y el clima hacen pensar que no va a suceder nada, como el día del accidente que el mar estaba calmo y no había viento, solo algunos bancos de niebla, lleva a la tripulación a no colocarse el chaleco, cuando siempre es recomendable su uso desde el momento que zarpan las barcas.
Normalmente se usa el chaleco en aquellas situaciones donde el mal tiempo pone en riesgo la embarcación. Precisamente, durante la investigación que llevamos adelante es lo que se trata de determinar.
Pero mas allá de la responsabilidad o no del patrón en este caso, que es lo que se está investigando, nosotros desde nuestra institución, insistimos que usar el chaleco es responsabilidad de cada uno, es como cuando uno sube a un auto, no tiene que ser el chofer el que indique que se tiene que poner el cinturón de seguridad, sino que debe nacer de nuestra propia conciencia el usarlo por la seguridad de cada uno de nosotros” concluyó el Sub Prefecto de Piriápolis.
