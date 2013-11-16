Cantaclaro, Los del Suquía y Mala Tuya se destacaron en el primer día del Abrazo del Solís Grande

Cantaclaro, Los del Suquía y Mala Tuya se destacaron en el primer día del Abrazo del Solís Grandehttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/abrazo11.jpg
Por Milagros Álvarez y Princesa Arévalos, corresponsales de semanario La Prensa en la Fiesta del Abrazo del Solís Grande.- Mientras a estas horas se desarrolla la segunda jornada del Abrazo del Solís Grande, les entregamos un informe de lo que dejó el primer día de la fiesta en Dos Puentes.
Princesa Arévalos nos comenta que “un marco de publico importante a pesar de los chaparrones, acompañó la apertura del festival “Abrazo del Solís Grande”. Muy buena seguridad, estacionamientos amplios, importante plaza de comidas donde se puede degustar desde una pizza en horno a leña hasta un rico postre y una feria comercial con muy buenas ofertas,es lo que nos ofrece este festival que es trasmitido en directo por varias emisoras del departamento y de Canelones. Hasta el domingo los esperan en el paraje Dos Puentes. Princesa Arévalo define el festival como realmente espectacular!
Por su parte, Milagros Álvarez, nos acerca este completo informe de los artistas sobre el escenario: A pesar del mal tiempo que se pudo apreciar durante gran parte del día, el clima no impidió que aproximadamente más de 5.000 personas llegaran a este lugar tan natural como es la isla del Arroyo de Solís Grande.
Allí cerca de uno de los puentes se montó el extraordinario escenario, que con sus dos pantallas led, y sus juegos de luces, hizo un papel fundamental para que muchos artistas pudieran demostrar todo su talento. Comenzó a las 19 horas con la excelente actuación de Fernando Freire, seguido a continuación de Fernando García que con su voz hizo levantar varios aplausos.
La actuacíon de los fernandinos,”Entre bombos y guitarras”, que se pudo apreciar la buena disposición de los músicos y cantantes y la gente pudo disfrutarlos una vez más en este festival. Seguido por la actuación de escuelas de ambos municipios, la Nº17 de Gregorio Aznárez y la Nº39 de Piedras de Afilar, se demostró, en este caso, bailando el pericón, que los niños también son grandes artistas y lo demostraron en el escenario, que de hecho algunos se tentaron de la risa, por nervios seguramente.
Qué decir del Dúo tacuaremboense, Javier y René de los Santos, el Dúo Cantaclaro, humorística actuación como siempre tiene acostumbrado brindar, en todos los festivales de nuestro país, mucho humor al hilo donde nadie paro de reír.
Otro grupo que también dijo presente fueron “Los Lugareños”, de Maldonado, que luego de años volvieron a juntarse, se escucho con gran fuerza el dicho: “tenés que ser fuerte”!de Fernando Caraballo que sin dudas dejó sin palabras al público.
Ya casi finalizando el primer día de festival llegaron los cordobeses, “Los del Suquía”, como describir una maravillosa actuación de casi una hora, todo el público se paro para aplaudir cada canción y se formaron varias parejas de baile para acompañar este grupo que sin dudas, demostró su gran carisma y apego con la gente.
Para los jovenes llegó el momento de “Mala Tuya”, Sole Ramirez junto a sus amigos y músicos hicieron vibrar a todo el parque con sus canciones, haciendo un espectacular cierre a modo de cumbia-salsa.
Así pasó la primer jornada del Festival “Abrazo del Solís Grande” que tendrá su lugar hoy Sábado con más programación y también el domingo…
Texto Milagros Álvarez y Princesa Arévalos
Fotos: Milagros Álvarez
Vea todas las fotos en el siguiente enlace de Facebook semanario La Prensa
https://www.facebook.com/semanario.laprensa/media_set?set=a.482025851914396.1073741899.100003209560268&type=3
