Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo Master: Todo el medallero celeste; el piriapolense Omar Clok es vicecampeón del mundo en 3.000 m con obstáculos

Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo Master: Todo el medallero celeste; el piriapolense Omar Clok es vicecampeón del mundo en 3.000 m con obstáculoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/omar-clok-bandera-uruguaya.jpg
Con muy participación celeste finalizó el domingo pasado el XX Mundial de Atletismo Master de Porto Alegre, donde los atletas nacionales conquistaron 15 medallas, 5 de oro, 5 de plata y 5 de bronce. El atleta local, Omar Clok, es el nuevo vicecampeón del mundo al conquistar la medalla de plata en los 3.000 metros con obstáculos.
Antonio Binachimano y Mauricio Ovelar también representaron al balneario en la máxima fiesta del Atletismo Master. Ovelar fue 7º a nivel mundial en salto largo y 17º en los 100 metros llanos, mientras que a nivel sudamericano, quedo 3º y 4º, respectivamente.
Omar Clok, compitió en tres disciplinas, clasificando a las finales en 800 y 1500 metros, terminando a nivel mundial 6º y 7º, respectivamente. Su gran momento fue en los 3.000 metros con obstáculos, carrera de definición directa, disputada el pasado domingo, donde el piriapolense logró un excepcional 2º lugar, obteniendo la medalla de plata, siendo el vicecampeón del mundo.
La delegación uruguaya estuvo integrada por 82 atletas, logrando 15 medallas repartidas en partes iguales, entre oro, plata y bronce. Además del vicecampeón del mundo, Omar Clok, se destacaron Washington Flores, de 88 años, quien obtuvo el récord sudamericano en salto largo, además de ser medalla oro en salto alto y plata en los 100 metros llanos. Magadalena Barreiro en categoría 35 años obtuvo el oro en salto con garrocha, al igual que Miriam Finocchietti, categoría 65 años, siendo campeona en lanzamiento de bala. Martín Mañana, categoría 35 años, conquistó el oro en los 3.000 metros con obstáculos, entre otros atletas destacados.
Publicamos a continuación el medallero mundialista de la delegación uruguaya, publicado por el sitio oficial de la Asociación de Atletas Veteranos del Uruguay – ASAVUR
XX MUNDIAL ATLETISMO MASTER 2013 (16 – 27 / 10/2013)
MEDALLISTAS DEL MUNDIAL
Washington FLORES Cat. 85 (88 años) Salto LARGO ORO 3,55 m. Record Sudamericano
Washington FLORES Cat. 85 (88 años) Salto ALTO ORO 1,16 m.
Washington FLORES Cat. 85 (88 años) 100 m PLATA 17.50
Alicia IRAMOUNHO Cat. 50 Salto con Garrocha BRONCE 2,80 mts
Raúl LOPEZ BARRERA Cat. 75 Salto con Garrocha BRONCE 2,20 mts.
Nelly GONZALEZ Cat. 75 Salto LARGO BRONCE 2,85 mts.
21.10.13
Magdalena BARREIRO Cat. 35 Salto con GARROCHA ORO 3.00 mts
Miriam FINOCCHIETTI Cat. 65 Lanzamiento de BALA ORO 10,07 mts.
Ángel ASSIMONTI Cat. 90 Lanzamiento de DISCO PLATA 13.86 mts.
Ángel ASSIMONTI Cat. 90 Lanzamiento MARTILLO PLATA 15,53 mts.
26.10.13
Martín MAÑANA Cat. 35 3.000 con OBSTÁCULOS ORO
Omar CLOK Cat. 55 3.000 con OBSTACULO PLATA
Silvia AMODIO Cat. 50 MARATHON PLATA 1:42.
Rosana MOTTA Cat. 40 ½ MARATHON BRONCE
Jorge PEREYRA Cat. 55 MARATHON BRONCE 1:20.07
POR EDADES : 12 ATLETAS en 8 Categorias obtuvieron:
90 años 2 medallas
85 años 3 medallas
75 años 2 medallas
65 años 1 medalla
55 años 2 medallas
50 años 2 medallas
40 años 1 medalla
35 años 2 medallas
TOTAL 15 MEDALLAS
MEDALLAS POR SEXO
VARONES MUJERES
ORO 3 ORO 2
PLATA 4 PLATA 1
BRONCE 2 BRONCE 3
TOTAL 9 TOTAL 6 15
