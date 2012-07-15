Cámaras de video registran espectacular choque de conductor ebrio que sobrevive al accidente

Fuente: actualidad.rt.com

Cámaras instaladas en Estados Unidos captaron el momento de un espectacular choque protagonizado por un conductor ebrio.

El vehículo cruza el semáforo en rojo y un vehículo que cruzaba lo choca lateralmente haciendo que el conductor pierda el control del auto y se de contra el semáforo.

El chofer del vehículo conducía bajo los efectos del acohol, sin embargo, sobrevivió al accidente y ahora enfrenta un juicio.

El impresionante choque tuvo lugar en Roselle Park, en el estado de Nueva Jersey, EE.UU., el pasado 29 de junio. La empresa American Traffic Solutions asegura que, debido al miedo a las multas, los conductores son más cautelosos al pasar ante una cámara de vigilancia.

