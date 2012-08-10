Calentamiento global: Video de la NASA muestra los cambios climáticos de 131 años en 26 segundos

Calentamiento global: Video de la NASA muestra los cambios climáticos de 131 años en 26 segundoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/cambio.png
Destacado video de la NASA muestra el calentamiento global y sus variantes desde 1980 hasta 2011. 131 años de cambio climático en 26 se gundos
Vale la pena ver el trabajo que han realizado los científicos de la NASA en un video animado que muestra los cambios climáticos ocurridos en el planeta desde 1980 hasta 2011. 131 años de cambios en las temperaturas soportadas años tras año por la Tierra fue lo que lograron mostrar en 26 segundos los Científicos del Instituto Goddard de Estudios Espaciales de la NASA.
Según publica actualidad.rt.com “ste ‘mapa climático’ utiliza datos de 1880, fecha en que se comenzó a registrar científicamente la temperatura de la Tierra. Ese año es lo que los científicos llaman el principio del “registro moderno”. El video permite observar el aumento mundial de las temperaturas desde fines de la década de 1970, debido el aumento de las emisiones de CO2. “En esta animación, el color rojo indica temperaturas más altas que el promedio entre 1951 y 1980, mientras el azul indica temperaturas inferiores a las temperaturas medias”, explicaron los autores.
El video compara la actualidad con lo que pasó 1951 y 1980, años en que se registraron temperaturas extremadamente calientes en el 0,2 % del planeta. Ahora, esas temperaturas se registran en el 10 % de la superficie terrestre, comentó el director del Instituto, James Hansen. “Las anomalías en la temperatura han cambiado dramáticamente durante las últimas tres décadas, especialmente en el verano”, señaló el científico. “Las temperaturas en verano serán cada vez más extremas”, agregó.
A big thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Im grateful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Really enjoyed this article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Much thanks again. Great.
I really enjoy the blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
A round of applause for your blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
“Really informative article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.”
evjYKd Keep up the excellent piece of work, I read few blog posts on this web site and I conceive that your site is rattling interesting and contains circles of great info.
“ItвЂ™s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.”
Great article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Great.
A round of applause for your blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I am so grateful for your article post.Really thank you! Great.
l4dZjI This very blog is obviously educating and besides diverting. I have found a lot of handy stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Cheers!
I value the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
A big thank you for your post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Bola http://arenabolabet.com/
Very good blog post.Really thank you!
I’m sure great modern Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com furthermore there accordingly novel;
jasa seo murah bergaransi http://www.seoterbaik.com/
Agen togel online http://dewi4d.org/
These brazilian body wav https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6hp4Ndf7vU are so adorable! and that i love them! They go along with very a lot anything at all! So nice!I am definatly in appreciate… If I had to chose just one to convey for the rest of my life, these would be it!! They’re great! Such a fantastic solution! These are typically definatly on my shopping list every single 12 months!!
Im grateful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Se requiere personal para trabajar como asesores call center de servicio al cliente y soporte técnico de importante empresa de Telecomunicaciones, turnos de ocho (8) horas fijas, todas la prestaciones de ley. Se solicita personal para realizar tarea de ventas y promoción en el área limítrofe de soacha,con el fin de activar servicios de capacitación y certificación en gestión de seguridad y salud en el trabajo, enviar hoja de vida con foto, no requiere experiencia ni margen de edad.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
A big thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
“Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further write ups thanks once again.”
Major thankies for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks again for the blog. Really Cool.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Im obliged for the article. Awesome.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog post. Really Cool.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Im grateful for the blog post. Awesome.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article. Fantastic.
Thanks for the post. Will read on…
I really like and appreciate your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Usually posts some pretty exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site.
I4CFMA I view something really special in this website.
Here are a few of the web sites we advocate for our visitors
check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use
that will be the finish of this report. Right here you will uncover some websites that we think you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over
just beneath, are several absolutely not connected web pages to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over
one of our guests recently suggested the following website
check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use
although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are essentially really worth a go by means of, so have a look
that may be the end of this article. Right here you will locate some internet sites that we believe you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over
please check out the web-sites we stick to, including this 1, because it represents our picks through the web
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got much more problerms as well
always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but dont get quite a bit of link appreciate from
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also
below you will come across the link to some websites that we think you ought to visit
we like to honor many other world wide web web sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out
please stop by the web sites we comply with, like this a single, as it represents our picks through the web
Every once inside a although we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we pick out
we came across a cool web-site which you might love. Take a search for those who want
one of our visitors a short while ago encouraged the following website
usually posts some extremely fascinating stuff like this. If youre new to this site
Every once inside a while we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web pages that we pick out
very few internet websites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out
below youll discover the link to some sites that we believe you’ll want to visit
always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get quite a bit of link appreciate from
http://www.dream-boxs.com/product-detail/best-linux-enigma2-operating-system-sunray-sun800-hd-se-with-sim2-10-card-tv-satellite-receiver/
that would be the end of this write-up. Here youll locate some web-sites that we feel youll appreciate, just click the links over
below you will discover the link to some sites that we believe you need to visit
Every once inside a though we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current sites that we opt for
that is the end of this article. Right here you will uncover some web pages that we think youll enjoy, just click the links over
we prefer to honor a lot of other web sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out
The information and facts mentioned inside the report are some of the most effective readily available
usually posts some very exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site
check below, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use
please stop by the internet sites we follow, including this one, because it represents our picks through the web
below youll come across the link to some internet sites that we think it is best to visit
I think this is a real great post. Great.
that may be the finish of this post. Right here you will come across some sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over
Here are some of the web pages we advise for our visitors
we like to honor quite a few other internet web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms as well
just beneath, are various entirely not associated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are surely worth going over
below you will obtain the link to some websites that we assume it is best to visit
very couple of internet sites that occur to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out
the time to read or visit the subject material or web pages we have linked to beneath the
one of our guests recently proposed the following website
although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be essentially worth a go through, so have a look
here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to mainly because we assume they may be really worth visiting
we like to honor lots of other internet web sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out
just beneath, are various absolutely not related web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they are certainly really worth going over
Here is an excellent Blog You might Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You
below youll discover the link to some internet sites that we feel you’ll want to visit
just beneath, are several entirely not associated web-sites to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over
The info talked about in the post are a number of the best readily available
the time to read or pay a visit to the subject material or web pages we have linked to beneath the
please take a look at the sites we follow, such as this a single, as it represents our picks through the web
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
one of our visitors a short while ago advised the following website
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got additional problerms also
we like to honor numerous other world-wide-web web pages around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out
although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go through, so have a look
very few web sites that happen to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out
although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re really worth a go via, so have a look
we prefer to honor lots of other online websites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out
Here are some of the sites we advise for our visitors
we came across a cool website that you simply might enjoy. Take a search if you want
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to weblog and seriously enjoyed your website. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with outstanding articles and reviews. Bless you for sharing your website page.
here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to since we consider they may be really worth visiting
Sites of interest we have a link to
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
Every the moment inside a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web sites that we select
one of our guests a short while ago recommended the following website
Sites of interest we’ve a link to