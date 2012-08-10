Calentamiento global: Video de la NASA muestra los cambios climáticos de 131 años en 26 segundos

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/cambio.png

Destacado video de la NASA muestra el calentamiento global y sus variantes desde 1980 hasta 2011. 131 años de cambio climático en 26 se gundos

Foto: nasa.gov

Vale la pena ver el trabajo que han realizado los científicos de la NASA en un video animado que muestra los cambios climáticos ocurridos en el planeta desde 1980 hasta 2011. 131 años de cambios en las temperaturas soportadas años tras año por la Tierra fue lo que lograron mostrar en 26 segundos los Científicos del Instituto Goddard de Estudios Espaciales de la NASA.

Según publica actualidad.rt.com “ste ‘mapa climático’ utiliza datos de 1880, fecha en que se comenzó a registrar científicamente la temperatura de la Tierra. Ese año es lo que los científicos llaman el principio del “registro moderno”. El video permite observar el aumento mundial de las temperaturas desde fines de la década de 1970, debido el aumento de las emisiones de CO2. “En esta animación, el color rojo indica temperaturas más altas que el promedio entre 1951 y 1980, mientras el azul indica temperaturas inferiores a las temperaturas medias”, explicaron los autores.

El video compara la actualidad con lo que pasó 1951 y 1980, años en que se registraron temperaturas extremadamente calientes en el 0,2 % del planeta. Ahora, esas temperaturas se registran en el 10 % de la superficie terrestre, comentó el director del Instituto, James Hansen. “Las anomalías en la temperatura han cambiado dramáticamente durante las últimas tres décadas, especialmente en el verano”, señaló el científico. “Las temperaturas en verano serán cada vez más extremas”, agregó.

