Buquebus incorporará ómnibus eléctricos

López Mena le da la mano al medio ambiente

El empresario Juan Carlos López Mena, propietario de Buquebus, se suma a la propuesta de Luis Seguessa, presidente de Fundación Códigos, al presentar al Gobierno Nacional un proyecto que incluye la incorporación de ómnibus eléctricos y tres plantas de energía solar. “Vamos a comenzar a operar buses eléctricos, para reforzar el compromiso con el medio ambiente”, señalaba López Mena.

Según informa el portal genteynegocios.elpais.com.uy, “desde la Torre Ejecutiva y con la participación del presidente de la República, José Mujica, Buquebus presentaba el martes 17 de julio su proyecto para incorporar ómnibus eléctricos que, inicialmente, realizarán recorridos turísticos en Montevideo y que, desde 2013, cubrirán rutas entre la capital del país, Colonia y Punta del Este.

“Estamos firmemente comprometidos a reducir las emisiones de manera drástica. Antes de fin de año estaremos incorporando un nuevo barco, de última generación, que será una nave amigable con el medio ambiente y, a la vez, más rápida. Y en ese mismo sentido, convencidos de la responsabilidad con que los empresarios deben actuar, vamos a comenzar a operar buses eléctricos, para reforzar el compromiso con el medio ambiente”, explicó el presidente de Buquebus, Juan Carlos López Mena, en un comunicado.

El proyecto supone “una inversión muy importante” para Buquebus, pero que la empresa realiza “convencida de estar haciendo lo correcto” en el marco de su apuesta hacia “la polución cero”.

“Vamos a montar tres plantas de energía solar. Una en Montevideo, una en Punta del Este y otra en Colonia. La instalación de esas tres plantas y la compra de los buses que operarán con esta energía limpia supondrán una gran inversión, que Buquebus considera una contribución al país y a su gente”, sostuvo el empresario.

Es plausible la actitud de López Mena en cierto aspecto, precisamente en el sentido de incorporar coches eléctricos y plantas de energía solar, aunque también es bueno que sepa que la gran amenaza del planeta no pasa por las emisiones sino por la combustión. El indiscriminado consumo de oxígeno es el gran problema a solucionar y por eso Luis Seguessa lanzó, hace unos años, la campaña denominada “Combustión cero”. López Mena le da la mano al medio ambiente, transita por el camino correcto al implementar unidades eléctricas, pero no lo debería hacer buscando la “polución cero”, sino “combustión cero”, aunque parecido, pero no es lo mismo.