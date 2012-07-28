Brillante ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos Londres 2012

Brillante ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos Londres 2012http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/londres11.jpg
Brillante ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos: El mundo unido por el deporte. 205 países de las mas variadas culturas, razas, credos y religiones, están unidos por un sola palabra: Deporte!
Mas allá de las diferencias que tenemos hoy uruguayos con ingleses, abucheos a Luis Suárez en el debut celeste, lo que supone una total falta de respeto a un atleta olímpico, que el himno uruguayo haya sido declarado el segundo mas feo de los Juegos, cosa que sabemos no es así, de hecho un medio inglés lo había declarado hace 4 años atrás el segundo más lindo, y otros menesteres, no podemos dejar de reconocer que la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos 2012 fue brillante.
Una vedadera fiesta deportiva donde no faltó el humor, la música y la historia del país anfitrión, que durante unas tres horas nos deleitó con un maravilloso espectáculo que recorrió la revolución industrial, el cine con James Bond, la música de los genios de Liverpool en la voz de Sir Paul McCartney, hasta la increíble adoración a una reina en pleno siglo XXI. Todo rodeado por un mágico mundo de colores, un sensacional show de fuegos artificiales y el original encendido de la llama olímpica. Sin duda, una apertura digna de aplaudir.
La ceremonia se realizó en el estadio Olímpico de Londres y uno de los momentos mas esperados, además del desfile de las 205 delegaciones participantes, fue el encendido de la llama olímpica, que ingresó al recinto deportivo en manos del británico Steve Redgrave, campeón de remo, quien la entregó a siete jóvenes promesas del deporte local, quienes la llevaron al centro del campo para encender un pebetero gigante formado por 205 pétalos -número total de delegaciones- que se resumieron en una sola flor olímpica. El estadio se vino abajo en este momento a la vez que una explosión de fuegos artificiales iluminaba el cielo de la villa olímpica.
Sensacional apertura de los Juegos, que bajo la responsabilidad del director de cine Danny Boyle, fue observada por la atenta mirada de unos 80.000 espectadores en el Estadio Olímpico de Londres y por más de 1.000 millones de telespectadores en todo el mundo.
Las pruebas en las distintas disciplinas, que habían comenzado el miércoles 25 de julio, se extenderán hasta el 12 de agosto, donde 10.500 atletas de todo el mundo pugnarán por subir al podio en la máxima competencia deportiva del planeta.
Una vez finalizada esta etapa de los Juegos, la fiesta se reanudará el 29 de agosto, en la misma sede, para dar inicio a los juegos Paralímpicos con 4.200 atletas, que con capacidades diferentes, lucharán por subir a lo mas alto del podio.
Crédito: Sitio oficial de los Juegos Olímpicos 2012
