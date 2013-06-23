Brasil es un caos: 22 heridos dejaron los enfrentamientos con el ejército y la policía en Belo Horizonte

El máximo cuidado será poco para recibir a la selección brasileña en Belo Horizonte. El escenario para el partido México y Japón fue trágico asegura el jornal Zero Hora de Porto Alegre. El Mineirao de Belo Horizonte es el estadio donde Brasil jugará la semifinal el próximo miércoles 26 de junio, probablemente ante Uruguay, si logra el 2º puesto del Grupo B en la tarde de este domingo. La tensión social que se vive en todo el país, especialmente en las sedes de la Copa Confederaciones, prevé que el clima para este partido sea de riesgo extremo. Brasil es un caos.

Cerca de 60.000 manifestantes (según la Policía Militar) fueron a las afueras del Mineirao y varios grupos trataron de invadir la zona delimitada por la FIFA. El ejército también tomó una posición defensiva en los alrededores.

A partir de ahí, la escena era de guerra. La policía con gases lacrimógenos y gas pimienta, con la caballería e incluso con un “Big Skull” se enfrentaron grupos enmascarados que lanzaban piedras y bombas molotov.

Un concesionario de automóviles en la Avenida Antônio Carlos fue totalmente destruido. Otros establecimientos fueron atacados, los incendios se apoderaron de la avenida que conduce al Mineirao.

Las obras de BRT (vía de acceso rápido a los autobuses) fueron atacadas y destruidas. Dos estaciones fueron incendiadas.

Una estación de bomberos también fue atacada.

Los vándalos no lograron infiltrarse en el área protegida, porque la zona boscosa, donde es la UFMG, había policías de la Fuerza de Seguridad Nacional camuflados.

Hasta el momento, la cifra oficial es de 22 heridos. Entre ellos, dos manifestantes cayeron de un puente. Uno con múltiples fracturas, fue llevado en estado grave.

También se vieron afectados cuatro policías, uno fue hospitalizado con lesiones en la cabeza, y un fotógrafo también fue agredido.

Hasta la hora 20:20 del sábado, varios aficionados se encontraban en la zona delimitada por la FIFA, sin poder salir del estadio. Muchos entraron en pánico y sin saber qué hacer. El japonés Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, que vino de Japón para los juegos, estaba aterrorizado: “Hay una guerra aquí, estamos aterrorizados, dijo el japonés en inglés cuando fue consultado por la prensa.

EL VIDEO DE CARLA TOLEDO DAUDEN CONTRA LA COPA DEL MUNDO BRASIL 2014

Cuando se puso frente a la cámara la semana pasada para filmar un video explicando su indignación con la realización de la Copa del Mundo en Brasil, la directora Carla Toledo Dauden de 23 años, tal vez nunca esperó la repercusión que iba a tener. En menos de 24 horas el video “”No, I’m not going to the world cup” (“No, yo no voy a la Copa do Mundo”), fue reproducido por mas de 500 mil personas.

Carla, que vivió su niñez y adolescencia en Florianópolis, y desde hace 5 años está radicada en Estados Unidos, dice que resolvió hacer el video debido a la falta de conocimiento de los americanos sobre lo que ocurría en Brasil.

En el video, la brasilera explica algunos puntos críticos de la Copa, como gastos billonarios, sospechas de sobrefacturación y expropiaciones–como el caso de la aldea Maracanã. También levanta banderas comunes a los brasileros contrarios a la Copa, como usar los recursos para otras prioridades como educación, salud y seguridad.

Al final del video aparece Dilma Rousseff en un discurso sobre el legado de la Copa, donde Carla sobrepone imágenes que se contradicen con lo que la presidenta afirma. Carla nego que fuese una crítica directa a la presidenta.

“La imagen de Dilma, en este caso, es simbólica, ya que ella es la presidenta”, explica. Ella no voto para presidente en 2010 por ya estar viviendo en los Estados Unidos, pero no quiso decir a quien escogería para ocupar ese cargo.