Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis intervinieron en siniestros relacionados al alumbrado público

Added by admin on octubre 14, 2014.
Saved under Destacados, Policiales
Tags: , , ,
http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/bomberos-pan-de-azucar.jpg

Dos siniestros relacionados al alumbrado público ocurrieron en la noche de ayer en Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis con media hora de diferencia entre uno y otro.   Un nido de pájaros tomó fuego en calle Solís del barrio La Estación; mientras que en el balneario se prendió fuego un tablero del alumbrado público ubicado en Av. Artigas y Cerrito.

Nido de pájaros en Pan de Azúcar

bomberos pan de azucarSobre las 20:30 horas un nido de pájaros tomó fuego en una columna del alumbrado publico ubicada en calle Solís (al fondo) en el barrio La Estación de Pan de Azúcar. Al llegar los bomberos al lugar el fuego ya se había apagado.

Desde el destacamento de Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar explicaron a semanario La Prensa que suelen darse este tipo de casos, donde por el calor de la tensión o algún corto circuito, la paja de los nidos toma fuego, provocando una llamarada larga que genera alarma y preocupación en los vecinos.

En este caso se trató de una columna de hormigón por lo tanto  después que se produce esa llamarada el fuego se apaga. Si la columna es de madera puede llegar a expandirse, pero normalmente lo peor que puede pasar es que se quede sin energía eléctrica la zona. Bomberos puso en conocimiento a UTE de lo sucedido, aunque quien debe realizar el mantenimiento de las columnas del alumbrado es el municipio local.

En Piriápolis tablero de la Intendencia

bomberos piriapolisMinutos después de las 21 horas se dio alerta a Bomberos de Piriápolis sobre la presencia de un foco ígneo en una columna del alumbrado público ubicada en Av. Artigas y Cerrito.

Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa lo que se incendio fue un tablero de alumbrado público de la Intendencia. Bomberos apagó el fuego mientras personal de UTE cortaba la energía para sacar peligro ya que se estaban registrando explosiones.

Por unos minutos las viviendas de la cuadra quedaron sin luz, se quitó el peligro y posteriormente se reintegró la luz a los vecinos. No así al alumbrado público, ya que la cuadra permanece sin energía eléctrica, hasta que el municipio de Piriápolis repare el tablero en el día de hoy.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 14 de octubre de 2014 hora 08:20
Fotos: Archivo semanario La Prensa

53 Responses to Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis intervinieron en siniestros relacionados al alumbrado público

  1. Bottles and Pacifiers octubre 2, 2016 at 7:59 PM

    Very informative post. Really Great.

  2. BPA free plastics octubre 3, 2016 at 4:57 PM

    Awesome article.Thanks Again. Want more.

  3. tmnt octubre 4, 2016 at 2:43 AM

    This is one awesome blog.Much thanks again. Want more.

  4. El Paso Rehabilitation Center octubre 4, 2016 at 8:49 AM

    Very informative article post. Want more.

  5. El Paso Rehabilitation Center octubre 5, 2016 at 3:15 AM

    Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Much thanks again. Great.

  6. aluminium patio doors octubre 10, 2016 at 7:13 PM

    “I really liked your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.”

  7. sme loan octubre 13, 2016 at 8:18 AM

    Really enjoyed this blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.

  8. brainsmart ultra reviews octubre 23, 2016 at 4:22 AM

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.

  9. SEO Singapore octubre 24, 2016 at 5:16 PM

    “I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!”

  10. Light deprivation greenhouse octubre 29, 2016 at 5:13 AM

    Thanks again for the blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…

  11. agen dominobet octubre 30, 2016 at 9:17 AM

    “Always the best content from these prodigious writers.”

  12. new intel ssd drives noviembre 1, 2016 at 9:25 PM

    “You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really something that I feel I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large for me. I am taking a look forward for your next submit, IвЂ™ll try to get the cling of it!”

  13. pasang togel noviembre 2, 2016 at 7:09 PM

    “I really liked your article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.”

  14. Cats noviembre 6, 2016 at 5:07 PM

    “wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.”

  15. Labiaplasty noviembre 16, 2016 at 10:17 PM

    “A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Magnificent job!”

  16. Marvelous Designer 6 video tutorials noviembre 16, 2016 at 10:46 PM

    “Im obliged for the article. Want more.”

  17. VOLKSWAGEN noviembre 18, 2016 at 1:35 PM

    “While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a great article concerning”

  18. Tagesdecken fГјr Kinder noviembre 18, 2016 at 1:45 PM

    “My spouse and I stumbled over here different page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.”

  19. Fototasse noviembre 18, 2016 at 1:53 PM

    “Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.”

  20. best rotary laser level revies noviembre 18, 2016 at 2:01 PM

    “At this time it sounds like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?”

  21. best foods to eat for weight loss noviembre 18, 2016 at 2:09 PM

    “Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.”

  22. cleaning service Markham noviembre 18, 2016 at 2:27 PM

    “Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it and in my view suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.”

  23. Limo in Princeton NJ noviembre 18, 2016 at 2:51 PM

    “IвЂ™m curious to find out what blog platform youвЂ™re using? IвЂ™m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and IвЂ™d like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?”

  24. tfs course noviembre 18, 2016 at 3:00 PM

    “Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.”

  25. how to form an llc in michigan noviembre 18, 2016 at 3:09 PM

    “ItвЂ™s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.”

  26. senior care MA noviembre 18, 2016 at 3:18 PM

    “Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless IвЂ™d figured IвЂ™d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!”

  27. setting up an LLC noviembre 18, 2016 at 3:29 PM

    “Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.”

  28. Cohasset MA home care noviembre 18, 2016 at 4:42 PM

    “excellent points altogether, you just gained a logo new reader. What would you recommend about your submit that you just made a few days in the past? Any sure?”

  29. Duxbury MA home care noviembre 18, 2016 at 4:51 PM

    “I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. All the best”

  30. home care Houston noviembre 18, 2016 at 4:59 PM

    “You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will consent with your site.”

  31. Houston home care agency noviembre 18, 2016 at 5:09 PM

    “Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!”

  32. Back Taxes noviembre 20, 2016 at 9:05 PM

    “Im obliged for the blog post. Keep writing.”

  33. eebest8 fiverr noviembre 26, 2016 at 7:38 PM

    “Most help articles on the web are inaccurate or incoherent. Not this!”

  34. xvideos noviembre 27, 2016 at 3:24 PM

    Awesome blog article.Really thank you!

  35. asian bbw noviembre 27, 2016 at 8:30 PM

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.

  36. Car Wrecker diciembre 2, 2016 at 5:21 AM

    A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again.

  37. gaming projector diciembre 5, 2016 at 11:09 PM

    “Im thankful for the blog.”

  38. best european destinations for 2017 diciembre 6, 2016 at 9:05 PM

    “I used to be recommended this blog by means of my cousin. I am no longer certain whether this put up is written through him as nobody else recognise such distinct about my problem. You are wonderful! Thank you!”

  39. local seo citations diciembre 6, 2016 at 10:13 PM

    “Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.”

  40. buy followers instagram diciembre 8, 2016 at 7:19 AM

    Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

  41. Gandalf pipe diciembre 9, 2016 at 8:19 PM

    “The core of your writing whilst appearing agreeable in the beginning, did not really work very well with me after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a very short while. I still have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and one would do well to fill in those gaps. In the event that you can accomplish that, I will surely end up being amazed.”

  42. Las Vegas Family Care diciembre 10, 2016 at 10:30 PM

    “I value the blog article. Want more.”

  43. hop over to this website diciembre 17, 2016 at 12:15 AM

    I simply want to tell you that I’m new to blogs and certainly liked this web blog. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your blog . You certainly come with terrific articles. Many thanks for sharing with us your web-site.

  44. this link diciembre 21, 2016 at 10:37 AM

    I just want to mention I am beginner to blogging and certainly savored this blog. Probably I’m want to bookmark your site . You surely come with superb stories. Thanks a lot for revealing your web site.

  45. lapradinegourmande.fr diciembre 25, 2016 at 2:02 PM

    Teniendo la opción de chequearlo a través de nuestros datos,
    se han negado aun conminando con cobrarnos el equipaje extra de
    estancias pasadas. http://lapradinegourmande.fr/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1472908

  46. his explanation diciembre 25, 2016 at 8:09 PM

    I really intend to tell you that I am new to blogging and incredibly adored your post. Probably I am likely to save your blog post . You seriously have great article information. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your favorite internet article

  47. find out this here diciembre 26, 2016 at 6:10 AM

    It certainly is almost impossible to come across well-educated individuals on this matter, however, you come across as like you be aware of the things you’re revealing! Appreciation

  48. webpage diciembre 26, 2016 at 3:11 PM

    Pretty enlightening points you’ll have said, thanks so much for submitting.

  49. why not check here diciembre 26, 2016 at 5:32 PM

    Hello there, just got aware about your blogging site through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is pretty useful. I will value in the event you continue this approach.

  50. Web Site diciembre 26, 2016 at 8:08 PM

    It truly is practically close to impossible to find well-advised men or women on this area, but you seem like you be aware of which you’re talking about! Regards

  51. Frank Lonardelli profile diciembre 27, 2016 at 6:22 PM

    I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog audience have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

  52. look at these guys diciembre 28, 2016 at 4:41 AM

    I simply have to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and very much cherished your webpage. Quite possibly I am inclined to save your blog post . You literally have magnificent article information. Admire it for sharing with us your internet post

  53. YOURURL.com diciembre 28, 2016 at 5:26 AM

    Hi there, just got alert to your writings through Google, and have found that it’s seriously beneficial. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to persist these.

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.