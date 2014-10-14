Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis intervinieron en siniestros relacionados al alumbrado público

Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis intervinieron en siniestros relacionados al alumbrado públicohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/bomberos-pan-de-azucar.jpg
Dos siniestros relacionados al alumbrado público ocurrieron en la noche de ayer en Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis con media hora de diferencia entre uno y otro. Un nido de pájaros tomó fuego en calle Solís del barrio La Estación; mientras que en el balneario se prendió fuego un tablero del alumbrado público ubicado en Av. Artigas y Cerrito.
Nido de pájaros en Pan de Azúcar
Sobre las 20:30 horas un nido de pájaros tomó fuego en una columna del alumbrado publico ubicada en calle Solís (al fondo) en el barrio La Estación de Pan de Azúcar. Al llegar los bomberos al lugar el fuego ya se había apagado.
Desde el destacamento de Bomberos de Pan de Azúcar explicaron a semanario La Prensa que suelen darse este tipo de casos, donde por el calor de la tensión o algún corto circuito, la paja de los nidos toma fuego, provocando una llamarada larga que genera alarma y preocupación en los vecinos.
En este caso se trató de una columna de hormigón por lo tanto después que se produce esa llamarada el fuego se apaga. Si la columna es de madera puede llegar a expandirse, pero normalmente lo peor que puede pasar es que se quede sin energía eléctrica la zona. Bomberos puso en conocimiento a UTE de lo sucedido, aunque quien debe realizar el mantenimiento de las columnas del alumbrado es el municipio local.
En Piriápolis tablero de la Intendencia
Minutos después de las 21 horas se dio alerta a Bomberos de Piriápolis sobre la presencia de un foco ígneo en una columna del alumbrado público ubicada en Av. Artigas y Cerrito.
Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa lo que se incendio fue un tablero de alumbrado público de la Intendencia. Bomberos apagó el fuego mientras personal de UTE cortaba la energía para sacar peligro ya que se estaban registrando explosiones.
Por unos minutos las viviendas de la cuadra quedaron sin luz, se quitó el peligro y posteriormente se reintegró la luz a los vecinos. No así al alumbrado público, ya que la cuadra permanece sin energía eléctrica, hasta que el municipio de Piriápolis repare el tablero en el día de hoy.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 14 de octubre de 2014 hora 08:20
Fotos: Archivo semanario La Prensa
