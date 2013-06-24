Bingo Solidario millonario: Recaudó $U 153.300 y se repartió entre los liceos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis

Bingo Solidario millonario: Recaudó $U 153.300 y se repartió entre los liceos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolishttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/bingo-solidario.jpg
Actualizado lunes 24 de junio 2013 06:00 – Con total y rotundo éxito se realizó el Bingo Solidario el pasado sábado en el Casino de Piriápolis convocando a mas de 600 personas y recaudando $U 153.300 que fueron repartidos en partes iguales a los liceos de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis.
Colaborar con dos importantes instituciones educativas de la zona, atractivos premios y un chocolate caliente para un sábado frío de junio, fueron muy buenas excusas para que mas de 600 personas llegaran al Casino del Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis con el fin de pasar una tarde distinta, amena, entretenida y solidaria.
El Bingo Solidario fue organizado por Casinos del Estado conjuntamente con la Asociación de Empleados de Casinos de Piriápolis con el apoyo de los liceos beneficiados, “Álvaro Figueredo” de Pan de Azúcar y “José L. Invernizzi” de Piriápolis y la colaboración de la comisión de padres.
Luego de finalizado el último bingo, los empleados del Casino dieron a conocer la cifra que se había recaudado durante las 6 horas de jornada solidaria, destacando que se había superado la del año anterior. Fueron $U 153.300 (pesos uruguayos ciento cincuenta y tres mil trescientos) correspondiéndole a cada liceo $U 76.650.
