Bingo a beneficio del Hogar de Ancianos de Pan de Azúcar
Sábado 13 de setiembre con show musical y premioshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/bingo-en-pan-de-azucar.jpg
El próximo sábado 13 de setiembre se realizará una actividad a beneficio del Hogar de Ancianos “Eva González Olasa de Núñez” de Pan de Azúcar. La jornada, que comenzará a las 15 horas, se desarrollará en el Club Centro Progreso y contará con bingo, números artísticos y muchos premios
En razón de que las obras edilicias ya están por culminar, y se está trabajando para juntar fondos para la puesta en funcionamiento del servicio se realiza este beneficio, con la organización de un Bingo, con show musical, y otras diversiones.
Hogar de ancianos Eva González Olaza de Núñez
El hogar se encuentra en Ruta Interbalnearia -kilómetro 96- y Ruta 9, y estará destinado a adultos mayores de Zona Oeste en situación socioeconómica vulnerable.
Se prevé que funcione como residencia permanente y, en principio, habrá capacidad para 10 personas; en una segunda etapa se proyecta atender a 30.
Para su construcción, la Intendencia de Maldonado entregó dos partidas económicas que suman un total de 1,5 millones de pesos uruguayos: una parte se proporcionó en el año 2011 y otra en 2014.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 9 de setiembre de 2014 hora 18:10
