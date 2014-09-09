Bingo a beneficio del Hogar de Ancianos de Pan de Azúcar

Sábado 13 de setiembre con show musical y premios

El próximo sábado 13 de setiembre se realizará una actividad a beneficio del Hogar de Ancianos “Eva González Olasa de Núñez” de Pan de Azúcar. La jornada, que comenzará a las 15 horas, se desarrollará en el Club Centro Progreso y contará con bingo, números artísticos y muchos premios

En razón de que las obras edilicias ya están por culminar, y se está trabajando para juntar fondos para la puesta en funcionamiento del servicio se realiza este beneficio, con la organización de un Bingo, con show musical, y otras diversiones.

Hogar de ancianos Eva González Olaza de Núñez

El hogar se encuentra en Ruta Interbalnearia -kilómetro 96- y Ruta 9, y estará destinado a adultos mayores de Zona Oeste en situación socioeconómica vulnerable.

Se prevé que funcione como residencia permanente y, en principio, habrá capacidad para 10 personas; en una segunda etapa se proyecta atender a 30.

Para su construcción, la Intendencia de Maldonado entregó dos partidas económicas que suman un total de 1,5 millones de pesos uruguayos: una parte se proporcionó en el año 2011 y otra en 2014.

Publicado martes 9 de setiembre de 2014

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.