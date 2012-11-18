“Banderas y campañas”

En estos días las distintas escuelas y centros educativos vienen eligiendo a los alumnos que portarán los pabellones patrios en el próximo año lectivo.
Basados en el concepto que quienes reciban semejante honor deben ser sin duda los mejores alumnos de cada escuela en rendimiento, conducta e inasistencias, entendemos que el sistema que se aplica para designar a los abanderados no es el apropiado y además poco justo.
Un niño puede haber llegado a 5º con sobresaliente rendimiento, conducta y ninguna o escasas inasistencias, siendo justo merecedor del Pabellón Nacional y sin embargo, el sistema que se aplica puede dejarlo sin bandera e incluso en el último lugar de la fila.
La Dirección de la escuela o colegio selecciona por orden a los 9 mejores alumnos y estos pasan a una elección donde sus propios compañeros votan y aquellos que obtienen mayor cantidad de adhesiones son a los que se les van asignando las banderas: El Pabellón Nacional, bandera de Artigas y de los Treinta y Tres Orientales, en ese orden y después vienen dos escoltas por pabellón.
Conocimos un niño que desde primer año quería ser abanderado del Pabellón Nacional y se esforzó durante 5 años para conseguirlo y en este caso se hizo justicia y la votación lo acompañó cumpliendo su sueño. Conocimos otro niño que sin buscarlo, se encontró con que al llegar al 5º año era merecedor del Pabellón Nacional pero el injusto sistema le arrebató esa posibilidad.
Pero mas injusto y aberrante es cuando vemos que algo que debiera ser de exclusiva injerencia de la Dirección de la escuela o colegio con los alumnos y maestras, pasa a ser una cuestión de Estado para algunos padres que en forma inescrupulosa utilizan cualquier método para convencer a los compañeros para que voten a su hijo y peor aun es ver que no contentos con estas “campañas políticas” porque no les está dando el resultado esperado, no tienen mejor idea que iniciar una campaña de desprestigio, discriminación y xenofobia en contra de un niño, si leyó bien, en contra de un niño, que se supone es el mas firme candidato, además por justo merecimiento, para obtener el Pabellón Nacional y en consecuencia representa el principal escollo para su cometido.
¿Usted que diría si un padre de un guardameta sale a decir que Muslera no puede ser el arquero de la selección uruguaya porque nació en Argentina?
Totalmente falso, verdad?
Le aclaro a esta mamá, que nos llama la atención porque se supone es una persona instruida, que el hecho de haber nacido en otro país no excluye a nadie de ser legítimamente uruguayo. Mas aun cuando ambos padres de este niño son uruguayos y además vive en este bendito país desde que tenía un año. Por lo tanto es mas uruguayo que el mate! Incluso, aun siendo un alumno netamente extranjero, cualquier niño puede ser perfectamente abanderado, ya que no hay ninguna ley, estatuto, o norma que diga lo contrario.
No sastisfecha con lo mencionado anteriormente, la mamá se autodenominó delegada para el acto eleccionario, después de dar un demagógico discurso ante los padres.
En vez de orgullo, tristeza deberá sentir esta madre cuando vea asumir a su hijo como abanderado del Pabellón Nacional sabiendo que no es por méritos propios sin por sus inescrupulosas artimañas.
Estos ejemplos de padres son los forjadores de la sociedad en la que vivimos, bastante violenta por cierto, cuando en vez de educar con valores y respeto hacia el prójimo, lo hacen fomentando el odio, el rencor, la discriminación y xenofobia entre los niños.
Una pena, por el bien de nuestros niños, ojalá esta madre recapacite.

