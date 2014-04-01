Balneario Solís inauguró Centro Comunal y celebró 100 años de historia

Balneario Solís inauguró Centro Comunal y celebró 100 años de historiahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/100_4060.jpg
Con inmensa alegría y orgullo los vecinos de Parque Balneario Solís no solo inauguraron su Centro Comunal, sino además, celebraron los 100 años de fundación del balneario. Semanario La Prensa había señalado oportunamente que el acto de inauguración del Centro Comunal venía con sorpresa incluida y era precisamente que en la ocasión también se festejaría el centenario del balneario. Respondiendo a un pedido expreso de Violeta Torres, mantuvimos en reserva absoluta el tenor de la sorpresa.
El acto, que tuvo una nutrida concurrencia, se realizó el viernes 28 marzo y contó con las mas altas autoridades departamentales: El intendente Oscar De los Santos, el alcalde de Solís Grande, Hernán Ciganda, los concejales del municipio, entre ellos, Luz María Espinosa, Cristina González, Miguel Cabrera, Pablo Sánchez, David Suárez, y la ex concejala, Alejandra Sención (hoy en la Dirección de Higiene), estuvieron directores de la Intendencia, Horacio Díaz de Turismo y Marie Claire Millán de Cultura, el secretario General, maestro Gustavo Salaberry, el arquitecto Venturini, Álvaro Luzardo, de la Dirección de Obras, la diputada Lourdes Ontaneda, entre otras autoridades. Por supuesto, los vecinos fueron protagonistas de la noche, encabezados por la presidenta de la Comisión Vecinal, Violeta Torres, impulsora y principal gestora del Centro Comunal.
Como se puede apreciar, no fue un acto mas… estaban todos!
Por Milagros Álvarez.- Como estaba previsto el viernes 28 de marzo se realizó la tan esperada inauguración del Centro Comunal en Balneario Solís, local ubicado en Rambla Yatay entre Ensenada y Guarapitá, proyecto incluido en el presupuesto quincenal del Municipio de Solís Grande.
La apertura del acto fue a pura música de la mano de la orquesta Departamental, para dar paso luego a la parte oratoria, siendo los oradores el alcalde del municipio de Solís Grande, Hernán Ciganda, el Intendente de Maldonado, Oscar De los Santos y la representante de los vecinos del balneario,Violeta Torres. La concejala Luz María Espinosa leyó una nota de salutación de Susana Hernández, de la IDM, quien se excusó por no haber asistido debido a motivos laborales.
Con la atenta mirada de los vecinos, autoridades y la prensa local con sus cámaras listas, llegó el momento culminante de la noche: El corte de cinta; previamente el Padre Matías bendijo el edificio. Hernán Ciganda y Violeta Torres fueron los encargados del sublime momento, cortando la cinta para dejar inaugurado el Centro Comunal.
De los Santos: “Una alegría enorme… es parte del proceso de descentralización”
El intendente De los Santos expresó sentir “una alegría enorme” por el acontecimiento, agregando que “esto es parte del proceso de descentralización que lleva adelante la intendencia, que reconoce los gobiernos locales, que los crea y que distribuye los recursos. Esto tiene una larga historia iniciada hace 10 años por la sociedad civil, donde la comisión encabezada por Violeta (Torres) comenzó a gestionarlo y hoy se materializa. Esto es participación ciudadana, es calidad democrática, en definitiva, es descentralización” sentenció el intendente.
De los Santos afirmó en su discurso y lo ratificó a semanario La Prensa, que “el gobierno departamental asegura a los alcaldes, sin mirar a los partidos políticos que pertenezcan, que los acuerdos programáticos vinculados al presupuesto se están cumpliendo y se seguirán cumpliendo hasta el último día de nuestro gobierno”.
Hernán Ciganda: “Cursos comienzan a mediados de abril”
El alcalde de Solís Grande, por su parte, recordó a alguien que ya no está, mencionándolo como uno de los primeros en reclamar un centro comunal para el balneario: “Haciendo memoria, cuando tenía 17 años, un gran amigo, Bautel, siempre estaba peleando por tener un lugar así, un lugar dónde se pudieran reunir, juntarse” comenzó diciendo Ciganda.
“Después de toda la lucha, encabezada por la vecina Violeta (Torres) y luego de 10 años de insistencia, hoy se concreta este proyecto… y está bueno. El alcalde aseguró que “de parte del Municipio se estará luchando para que tengan cursos, atención con asistentes sociales y todo lo que necesiten”.
En este sentido Ciganda adelantó que “los cursos en todo el Municipio comienzan a mediados de abril y ya se incluyó el comunal de Balneario Solís como uno de los centros donde se dictarán. También va a estar funcionando como policlínica, hay una comisión con gente muy trabajadora en esta zona y se encargaran de cuidarlo y de gestionarlo” concluyó el alcalde.
Violeta Torres: “No había nada… el padre Matías nos prestaba una parte de atrás de la Capilla”
Violeta Torres vecina del balneario y principal impulsora del proyecto, emocionada al ver cumplido el sueño, dialogó con semanario La Prensa: ¨Esto se logró con mucho esfuerzo, somos un grupo numeroso, lo mas importante a destacar es que todo el mundo colaboró, tanto la intendencia de Maldonado, como el municipio de Solís Grande.
“Este proyecto comenzó en el 2005, cuando el intendente Oscar De Los Santos fue elegido por primera vez y en una de sus primeras visitas que realizó con su gabinete entero, visitó la escuela de Balneario Solís y ahí los vecinos aprovechamos a pedirle un centro comunal. En Solís no había nada de nada, el padre Matías nos prestaba una parte de atrás de la Capilla donde nos reuníamos cada 15 días… haber logrado esto, no son sólo cuatro paredes, sino se abre la posibilidad de tener innumerables actividades sociales y educativas.
“Tendremos cursos de diferentes índoles, por ejemplo, cerámica, donde ya hay 26 personas anotados, para tapiz 14, para coro otro tanto. Vamos a tener un médico semanal, para hacer controles, un día a la semana donde el médico viene evalúa a los pacientes y en caso que haya que trasladar a alguno o necesita de algún especialista, será derivado a donde corresponda; esto es muy importante” señaló Violeta.
A su vez, la presidenta de la Comisión Vecinal, espera la inserción de todos, sean jóvenes como adultos mayores al comunal: “La comunidad de todos los lugares precisa estar unida, no es encerrarse en su casa, más que nada los adultos, porque si la mente no se desarrolla, no la ocupas en algo, con los años se va estropeando, es como a los jóvenes, hay que tenerlos permanentemente con actividades, practicando deportes, para que no se inclinen para otro lado” reflexionó.
Violeta reconoció que para lograr el centro comunal “enloqueció a todos”… “los últimos meses llamaba a Luzardo hasta dos veces por semana y le decía a su secretaria que pusiera el expediente en su escritorio para que lo viera, tiene que salir este año sino no sale más le decía siempre, y a otro era a nuestro alcalde que lo llamaba cuando me faltaban cosas y que cumplió con todos los pedidos, los enloquecí a todos, esto no es un logro ni de uno ni del otro sino de todos” aseguró Violeta.
Comisión de Vecinos de balneario Solís
Violeta Torres, luego de transcurrido el acto, nos hizo llegar una nota agradeciendo a distintas personas que omitió mencionar durante el acto, pero que tuvieron hermosos gestos y mucho que ver para con el Centro Comunal.
La nota expresa:
Por este medio, los miembros de la Comisión agradecemos a las autoridades y a los vecinos en general, de aquí y de otras localidades de la sección, por acompañarnos en el acto de inauguración del Centro Comunal.
Pero debo pedir disculpas en forma personal, ya que olvidé mencionar al segundo secretario de la Junta Local de Solís Grande del periodo 2005 – 2010, el Sr. Pablo Quiroga, que fue destacada su colaboración para con esta comisión. Mil perdones. Tu sabes que te aprecio mucho. Mil gracias.
La Comisión agradece asimismo el donativo de una preciosa cafetera que nos hiciera la Comisión de AFODEPA y el Museo de Aznárez. A los vecinos de Cerros Azules, Nibia, Negrita y Elsa, por una hermosa planta que nos obsequiaron. A la Cooperativa de las Ánimas por otra preciosa planta, pero mas que eso, por el trabajo realizado de muchísimo esfuerzo. A Gabriela, una amiga de muchos años que realizó una verdadera artesanía, un reloj de pared construido con palillos. A Olga de Pan de Azúcar que me entregó una hermosa artesanía realizada por sus propias manos. Por último al municipio de Solís Grande en pleno, a los funcionarios, que nos regalaron una hermosa planta de interior.
Es lo mas problable que me olvide de algo… perdón si así fuera.
Gracias, gracias a todos
Violeta
Semanario La Prensa con Milgaros Álvarez
Publicado martes 1 de abril de 2014 hora 23:10
