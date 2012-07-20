“AYUDANOS A AYUDAR” La realidad de la Pastoral Social de Pan de Azúcar
Escribe Princesa Arévalo
Entre acolchados, retazos de telas, tejidos, hilos y máquinas de coser encontramos a Marisa Méndez, Rosa García y Mirta Rodríguez. La casa museo JACINTO VERA se encuentra en Gral Artigas casi Fco.Bonilla, allí tiene su sede la PASTORAL SOCIAL de la Parroquia Ntra. Sra. De los Dolores. Con mucho cariño y dedicación estas tres mujeres prestan ayuda solidaria a todo aquel que lo necesite. En este lugar también nació el Club de Niños Jacinto Vera, después en la crisis del 2002 un merendero que albergó a niños de familias carenciadas ,en resumen , una casa dedicada a la solidaridad que hace honor al nombre del 1er Obispo del Uruguay …..JACINTO VERA EL OBISPO GAUCHO.
Dialogamos con Marisa en estos términos:
Somos pocos integrantes y mucha demanda de ayuda. e acercan personas a solicitar comestibles, a comprar ropa o simplemente a charlar un rato. También tenemos chicas que se han acercado a aprender a coser. En estos momentos estamos haciendo acolchados que les llamamos “traperas” porque se hacen con parte de la ropa que donan y que no se venden, las cosemos y con eso mas una capa de guata y un lindo forro con los recortes de telas que donaron de una fabrica de Montevideo armamos los acolchados que vendemos a precios módicos o los donamos a familias necesitadas.
En estos momentos está viniendo muchísima gente a buscar ropa de abrigo, fundamentalmente para la cama y comestibles. Nosotros notamos que en este momento hay muchísima necesidad.
Debemos destacar que gracias al aporte de CARITAS URUGUAY nos donaron de una fabrica de Montevideo que cerró tejidos de punto sin terminar con los que nosotros hacemos buzos , sacos y camperas que también se donan a familias que lo necesitan o se venden.
El precio de estos buzos varia,150$ para jóvenes, 100$ los de niños y 180$ los más grandes.
LP. Marisa, vimos que estabas entregando comestibles ¿Cómo los adquieren?
En eso estamos un poco complicados, por ahora cubrimos las necesidades con los aportes que nos hace el Padre Paco, y juntamos algunos pesitos con la venta de ropa económica , pero no solo hacemos aportes de comestibles, en otros casos las personas necesitan dinero para viajar a Montevideo por problemas de salud a hacerse estudios y ahí también tenemos que estar, tenemos coordinación con el poder judicial y el hospital porque hay personas que se les solventa el viaje pero no tienen nada para comer y ahí entonces estamos nosotros, haciendo el aporte para sus gastos personales.
La Casa Jacinto Vera esta en la calle Gral Artigas 518 allí se puede colaborar con alimentos no perecederos, o también acercarlos a la Parroquia.
Si los aportes se quieren hacer desde fuera de Pan de Azúcar se puede llamar a los tel. 44349018 de la Parroquia o al 44348253 de Marisa.
La casa-museo Jacinto Vera está abierta los lunes, martes, jueves y viernes de 14 a 17 hs.
Nosotros solicitamos la colaboración de nuestros lectores, conocemos el trabajo de esta gente que desinteresadamente da parte de su tiempo al servicio de los que mas necesitan…..visite la casa, compre un acolchado o un lindo buzo tejido o simplemente llegue hasta allí a conocer la obra, muchos niños se lo van a agradecer.
