Automovilismo en El Pinar: “Quique” Pomés con nuevo motor y Cyro Fontes debutante en la Sonic Racing Cup lograron muy buenos tiempos en los entrenamientos; el otro piriapolense, Leo Rodríguez, no corre en esta fecha

Automovilismo en El Pinar: “Quique” Pomés con nuevo motor y Cyro Fontes debutante en la Sonic Racing Cup lograron muy buenos tiempos en los entrenamientos; el otro piriapolense, Leo Rodríguez, no corre en esta fechahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/cyro-fontes.jpg
Los pilotos piriapolenses Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés en el Superturismo A y Cyro Fontes, debutante en la Sonic Racing Cup lograron muy buenos tiempos este viernes al iniciarse una nueva fecha los campeonatos de pista de AUVO en el autódromo Víctor Borrat Fabini de El Pinar. Por su parte, el otro piriapolense que compite, Leo Rodríguez de la Fórmula Vee, no participa en esta fecha por bajo presupuesto, preparándose con todo para la 5ª fecha.
Cyro Fontes largaba en el 5º lugar
Cyro Fontes, que arranca la 4ª generación de pilotos en la laureada familia, nieto, hijo, y sobrino de grandes exponentes del automovilismo nacional, logró muy buenos tiempos en los entrenamientos libres y en la clasificación para la primera carrera de la debutante monomarca Sonic Racing Cup que se llevaba a cabo este sábado en El Pinar. Fontes ocupaba el 5º lugar en la grilla de partida al lograr un tiempo de 1’21”903. Primero largaba el kartista Nicolás Collazo con un tiempo de 1’20”026 y segundo nuestro conocido Hernán Flores, con un tiempo 1’20”468, el recordado piloto de la Fórmula Chevrolet que sucumbió ante el Tri Campeón Nacional Wilfredo Pomés. Gabriel Garay largaba 3º despues de lograr una marca de 1’21”109
Mañana domingo se disputará la segunda clasificación para la segunda carrera del fin de semana que se llevará a cabo el mismo día.
Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés muy contento con su nuevo motor; logró el tercer mejor tiempo
(RG Internet Press) Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés estuvo en los entrenamientos del Superturismo “A” con el VW Gol. Dos entrenamientos de media hora donde en la primera tuvo un problema con la caja de cambio, mientras que en la segunda se quedó con el tercer tiempo, a una décima del mejor registro que le correspondió a Daniel Ferra.
En la primera tanda comenzó a sentir unas vibraciones y un olor a valvulina quemada que decidió parar rápidamente cuando iban 3 vueltas. Ahí rápidamente cambiaron la caja de cambio y se aprontaron para la segunda tanda. En ésta el auto funcionó perfecto en todos los sentidos, quedando a 147/100 del mejor registro.
“En la primera tanda, cuando iban tres vueltas, comencé a sentir una vibración, un ruido extraño y un olor a valvulina quemada. Paramos y rápidamente me cambiaron la caja de carrera 1. Lo que sucedió fue que se fundió un engranaje el que se agarró a un eje y este no giraba. Pusimos la caja de cambios 2 donde giramos 11 vueltas al perimetral donde establecimos un tiempo de 46s440 lo que significó quedarme con el tercer tiempo a una décima del mejor registro que fue de Ferra. La verdad que estamos súper contentos porque todo lo que se ha trabajado desde la última fecha ha dado muy buenos resultados. Por lo menos hoy ha dado muy buenos resultados, vamos a ver qué sucede mañana (hoy sábado) que es la verdad”, nos decía Wilfredo Pomés.
Luego nos contaba “El motor empuja muy bien y el chasis tuvo un cambio radical, muy importante, anda mucho mejor ahora. Son todas cositas que se han ido sumando y que al auto le cayera bárbaro lo que hace mucho más fácil llevarlo y llevarlo más tranquilo. Esto de hoy es una partecita de lo que es una fecha, mañana tendremos la mitad y el domingo la final”.
Como en cualquier carrera, la clasificación se torna siempre importante y en este caso la serie también para poder lograr una buena ubicación en la grilla de la final “Es importantísimo el de lograr un buen tiempo en la clasificación y ni que hablar el de tener una buena serie para largar lo más adelante posible. Por supuesto que este circuito Nª7 tiene lugares para pasar, aunque más allá del diagrama que se utilice siempre es importantísimo largar lo más adelante posible para evitarte los problemas. Ya hemos largado bastante tiempo de la mitad para atrás y sé que es bastante complicado pasar un auto y muy fácil la de recibir un golpe. Pienso que si logramos estar entre los siete u ocho primeros en la grilla está muy bien”.
Esperamos que el auto le permita a Wilfredo Pomés tener una buena cuarta fecha y comenzar a colocarse dentro del pelotón de punta, donde debería de estar hace tiempo.
Horarios para el DOMINGO 09/06/13
07:00 Apertura de Autódromo
07:00 Apertura de Boxes
08:20 Cierre de Boxes
09:00 / 09:10 Tanques llenos Formula Vee
09:15 / 09:25 Tanques llenos Formula 4
09:30 / 09:45 Clasificación Sonic Racing Cup carrera Domingo
09:55 / 10:05 Tanques llenos Mercedes-Benz Premium Race
10:15 / 10:25 Tanques llenos Superescarabajos
10:35 / 10:45 Tanques llenos Turismo Libre
10:55 / 11:05 Tanques llenos Superturismo
En caso de que el entrenamiento de tanques llenos sea detenido con bandera roja, se dará por finalizado
11:20 Salida a grilla Fórmula Vee
11:30 Carrera Formula Vee
12:00 Salida a grilla Fórmula 4
12:10 Carrera Fórmula 4 14 vueltas o 18 minutos + 1 vuelta
12:40 Salida a grilla Sonic Racing Cup
12:50 Carrera Sonic Racing Cup 15 vueltas o 28 minutos + 1 vuelta
13:20 Salida a grilla Mercedes Benz Premium Race
13:30 Carrera Mercedes Benz Premium Race 15 vueltas o 28 minutos + 1 vuelta
14:00 Salida a grilla Superescarabajos
14:10 Carrera Superescarabajos 15 vueltas o 24 minutos + 1 vuelta
14:40 Salida a grilla Turismo Libre
14:50 Carrera de Turismo Libre 18 vueltas o 24 minutos + 1 vuelta
15:20 Salida a grilla Superturismo
15:30 Carrera Superturismo 20 vueltas o 26 minutos + 1 vuelta
