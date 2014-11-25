Ateneo Campeón 2014: Mirá el video de la consagración
Hablan los protagonistas. Julián Pau: "Cerramos muchas boquitas"http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/100_74451.jpg
El club Ateneo de Piriápolis se consagró Campeón Departamental de Basketbol 2014 después de vencer en la tercera final a San Carlos por 91:84. Semanario La Prensa presente en la final recabó la opinión de varios protagonistas de la conquista, tanto de quienes lo vivieron desde adentro como los que empujaron desde afuera, además de la palabra de Walter Marrero, una ex gloria del club como jugador y técnico. Al final de la página encontrarás un video con los últimos segundos de la final y el festejo de lo “rojos” tras la consagración.
Stéfano Techera: “Alegría inmensa”
Stéfano Techera, una de las jóvenes promesas del club, habló con semanario La Prensa sobre el momento que estaba viviendo: “La verdad que con 20 años ser campeón de primera en mi club y con todos mis amigos es una alegría inmensa. Quiero agradecer a la gente y a los pibes que vinieron a alentarnos porque son todos amigos, así que “vamo’ arriba Ateneo”. ¡Muchas gracias! exclamó Techera.
En la foto Stéfano, junto a su padre y la red como trofeo y recuerdo imborrable de la conquista del título 2014
Michel Canesa: “Me trataron como un hermano”
– Michel Canesa (ex Albion) fue unos de los fundamentales en la final, llegado desde la vereda de enfrente.
¿Fuiste uno de los jugadores del partido, cómo vivís esta consagración?
– No sé si fui el jugador del partido, creo que el “jugador” somos todos, porque por más que uno de repente la ponga ahí, si los cinco jugadores no aportan lo suyo, no sirve. Y el momento es espectacular, hace poco estaba en la vereda de en frente y la verdad que confiaron en mi y estoy muy contento por eso.
¿Cómo te ha tratado la gente de Ateneo?
– Muy bien, me han tratado como si hubiese jugado acá toda la vida habiendo jugado en el tradicional rival de Ateneo… alguna “puteadita” me encajaron, pero me trataron como un hermano, esa es la verdad.
Eduardo Acosta, técnico campeón, habló con semanario La Prensa sobre el título y la final ante San Carlos. Esto nos decía Acosta: “Fue una gran final, una gran final. Lo mas lindo es que tenemos un grupo de gurises jóvenes que es impresionante lo que dan y que no se rindieron nunca y después tenemos la experiencia de 4 veteranos (en el buen sentido) como Claudio y Julián (Pau), Michel (Canesa), y Juan Escudero, que son grandes pilares de este plantel.
Los chiquilines tienen toda la adrenalina y las ganas, no dejaron ninguna pelota dividida, no se rindieron nunca y lo mas importante es que son jugadores del club, señaló Acosta.
Paradójicamente se ganó el partido en el último cuarto cuando uno de los Pau ya no estaba en cancha
Hemos ganado partidos con los dos en cancha o con uno solo, hay veces que el aro se le abre mas a uno que al otro, nada mas. En basketbol gana el que erra menos, sentenció Acosta.
El técnico agradeció al club Ateneo por darle la oportunidad de dirigir: “Yo hace 10 años que trabajo en basketbol y nunca me había tocado ser campeón como lo soy hoy, por eso le dedico el título al club y a la gente de antes que me fue dando oportunidades en diferentes clubes para poder trabajar y trasmitir lo poquito que uno va aprendiendo cada día.
La hinchada de Ateneo merece párrafo aparte, es divina, son hinchas a muerte y eso es lo mas lindo” concluyó Acosta.
Sebastián Serrón: “Es el resultado de un proceso”
El secretario del club, Sebastián Serrón, se mostró feliz por la consagración: “Estamos muy felices porque esto es el resultado de un proceso de transformación que llevó adelante la directiva, un proceso de jugadores que son del club, con muchachos que se han formado en Ateneo. Es un gran trabajo que se hizo para que podamos jugar con gente del club y ganar el campeonato”
– ¿Ateneo sigue en la Liga departamental?
– Eso no lo podemos resolver ahora, pero en algún momento pensaremos a más” señaló Serrón.
Walter Marrero: “Jugaron por la camiseta”
-Walter Marrero, gloria de Ateneo, habló con semanario La Prensa sobre el momento que vive el club tras la obtención del título departamental.
“Es una etapa gloriosa de Ateneo que volvió a renacer. Para mi es una satisfacción muy grande ver el estadio lleno como en las viejas épocas cuando yo jugaba” señaló el ex basketbolista de la “roja”.
“Estoy muy contento con este triunfo, con este campeonato departamental y sobretodo porque son jugadores de acá, que es por lo que yo peleé siempre, para que jugaran por la camiseta, porque así el jugador rinde el doble”
“Es un momento muy lindo de Ateneo, con una directiva joven, que eso es lo que se necesita para trabajar, gente joven, como la que tiene Ateneo ahora que está brindando todo” sostuvo Marrero.
“Y teniendo este gimnasio tan lindo, es un “vamos rojo, dale rojo, dale campeón, arriba Ateneo! exclamó Marrero, que también se refirió al partido ante San Carlos.
-¿Cómo vió el partido?
-Muy difícil, ellos embocaban muchos triples, Ateneo muy mal en la marca, no jugamos con interno, tenemos tres internos grandes, como Pablo, Claudio Pau y Canesa y no le llegaba la pelota, ya en el último cuarto le empezó a llegar y liquidamos el partido, creo que fue fundamental la labor de Claudio Pau y de Miguel Canesa, también muy bien Bruno Yanes, concluyó Marrero.
Julián Pau: “Cerramos muchas boquitas”
Julián Pau, junto a su hermano Claudio, fueron los referentes de este plantel de Ateneo que se consagró campeón departamental. En medio del festejo, Claudio brindó unos minutos a semanario La Prensa para hacer un repaso de como se llegó al título y de lo que espera de Ateneo para el futuro.
Sobre el título, Pau, manifestó: “Si, la verdad que el título es muy disfrutable por jugar con la gente del club, hoy te das cuenta que todos los jugadores somos de la cantera, menos dos jugadorazos que vinieron del Albion a darnos una mano, y eso es lo más importante, que quede acá, que quede con la gente” comenzó diciendo Pau.
“Esto está lleno porque al jugar con gente de acá, te vienen a ver 30, 40, 50 personas por cada jugador. Es lo más lindo, hay que trabajar en inferiores, tendrían que hacer eso en todos los clubes. Ni hablar que también es bueno traer jugadores de afuera para reforzar, para que enseñen, pero no traer 5 o 6 para que ganen un campeonato acá que no te deja nada y lo único que haces es gastar plata sin formar jugadores” reflexionó el jugador.
– ¿Cómo estás viviendo este momento? ¿Cómo lo viviste desde adentro y después desde afuera cuando saliste por 5ª falta?
– Desde adentro unas ganas bárbaras de jugar, estaba muy complicado, hasta el último minuto sabía que iba a estar bravo, había que meterla abajo si o si, porque era el fuerte nuestro. Y de afuera quería meterme como sea, tenía unos nervios bárbaros; hasta que no pasamos no vi nunca al partido ganado.
Unas cuantas bocas que hay que cerrar…
Pau no desaprovechó la ocasión para hablar sobre la suspensión que los tuvo, a el y a su hermano, cuatro años sin jugar: “Y la verdad que muy contento porque creo que hay unas cuantas bocas que cerrar, de unos cuantos que siempre nos dieron para atrás a mi y a Claudio. Nos dejaron 4 años sin jugar por un disparate, nadie nos apoyó. Ahora tenemos 40 años, cuando teníamos 36 era un chiste jugar acá. Ahora con 40 es como el vino, está cada vez mejor, pero nos sacaron 4 años de poder disfrutar la gente que hay acá, por dos personas que no merecen ser mencionadas.
– ¿A quién se le debe este triunfo?
-Ni hablar de la hinchada, pero a Sebastián Serrón, a Gastón Lopez que son los directivos del club, que estamos metiendo como loco y fueron los que hicieron mil cosas para que nosotros pudiéramos jugar. Nosotros estábamos a principio de temporada en un juicio con la Liga por una pena que nos pusieron a mi y a Claudio que no existe, que era algo personal.
“Golpeamos todas las puertas para que vean que era un disparate lo que se nos había hecho y acá todo el mundo nos dio la espalda, pero ellos metieron para adelante. Nosotros tuvimos que dejar el juicio porque era una fortuna lo que le podíamos ganar y yo dije que no quería cobrar un peso, que solo quería jugar por el club, por mi camiseta. Entonces levantamos el juicio para que nos dejaran jugar, y bueno, por suerte jugamos, se nos dio y es lo más lindo salir campeón. Cerramos unas cuantas boquitas” apuntó Pau
– ¿Los Pau, son los Luis Suárez de Piriápolis?
– Yo creo que siempre tenes que tener un referente de un club y rodearlo de jugadores jóvenes, es lo que quiere la hinchada. Pero lo más lindo es salir campeón con gente de acá, con gente del club.
-¿Liga departamental o campeonato metropolitano?
-“Yo le dije al Ateneo y hablé con los directivos. Para mi el Ateneo tiene que ir a jugar a 3ra con la gente que tiene, tendría que jugar los dos campeonatos a la vez, foguear a los chicos de acá, y poder jugar el campeonato de tercera, para usarlo como entrenamiento de este campeonato, es mucha plata jugar los dos, pero con la gente apoyando esto tiene que crecer, no puede quedarse acá en la chiquita con cinco equipos. La única forma de sacar jugadores es teniendo competencia y acá con cinco equipos no podes tener competencia” concluyó Julián Pau, uno de los artífices de Ateneo Campeón 2014.
Gastón López: “Se lo dedico a Claudio Invernizzi”
Los ecos del título obtenido por Ateneo aun resuenan y acá les entregamos la nota que faltaba con el presidente del club.
Gastón López, con sus jóvenes 31 años, es el presidente Campeón de Ateneo y en dialogo con semanario La Prensa, el directivo habla sobre la conquista del título que lo dedica a su antecesor, Claudio Invernizzi.
Al terminar la gran final ante San Carlos, Gastón López decía a “La Prensa”:
“Ver el Ateneo como lo vimos hoy, colmado de público, con gente que quiere al club, realmente nos produce una satisfacción enorme. Salir campeones es la frutilla de la torta, mas para mi que me crié en el club, ver a los gurises que se formaron acá definiendo partidos junto con los Pau y con grandes valores de Pan de Azúcar, como Bruno y Canesa, muchachos que demostraron ser grandes personas, grande tipos de verdad, es algo que nos llena de satisfacción y alegría” señaló López.
Una final en paz
“La hinchada espectacular, hacía muchos años no veía el club así. Los rincones abarrotados de gente, alentando al club en paz, tranquilos, que fue algo en lo que hicimos mucho hincapié y queríamos mantener. Y por suerte, gracias al logro deportivo, se pudo conseguir.
– López destacó asimismo la actitud pacífica de la gente de San Carlos en la final: “Sin palabras, los jugadores muy correctos, los simpatizantes también, no hubo ningún problema alguno. Los jugadores carolinos vinieron a saludar como debe ser. Hay campeonatos que no se han terminado por violencia y esas son cosas que no pueden pasar más” sentenció López.
Directivas anteriores y Claudio Invernizzi
Quiero destacar el apoyo que nos brindaron las anteriores directivas, que nos mostraron el camino para llevar el club adelante, que nos apoyan permanentemente y donde nosotros lo único que hacemos es laburar, porque queremos al club y vamos a seguir trabajando por la institución” sostuvo López.
El presidente destacó la labor de Invernizzi: “No me quiero olvidar de Claudio Invernizzi (foto) que fue quien armó este grupo, fue quien nos llamó a cada uno de nosotros, nos puso las pilas, nos convocó a trabajar por el club y nos hizo sentir la responsabilidad de estar al frente de una gran institución. Muy agradecidos entonces a Claudio y a toda la gente que está detrás de esto.
Nosotros andamos en la vuelta, pero hay mucha gente detrás, incluso directivos anteriores, apoyando siempre al club sin miramientos. El Dr. Jorge Schusman, el Cr. Jorge Núñez (foto inf. der.), que es un hombre que desde que estoy en el club lo veo siempre acá, es una persona que representa al club, para mi Jorge Nuñez es el Ateneo. El “Lalo” (García), también, yo me crié acá y el ya estaba.
Schusman, donó una moto, hizo la campaña del piso flotante que hoy está colocado. Por eso te digo, es todo una suma de gente que ha dado todo por el club y que hoy nos toca a nosotros continuar y estamos comprometidos con eso” señaló el presidente.
– EL título a quien se lo dedicas?
-A Claudio invernizzi, a toda la directiva, a la anterior que hizo un laburo bárbaro con el piso flotante y con mil actividades más. A nosotros, todos los que integramos la actual directiva, a los socios que es lo más importante que tiene el club.
¿Cuáles son los objetivos del Ateneo? Se les cruza por la cabeza volver al campeonato Metropolitano?
-Y eso siempre se cruza, siempre tenemos ganas. Pero bueno, hoy ganamos esto que hace mucho no se daba y hay que disfrutarlo porque estuvimos mucho tiempo sin competir y además tuvimos algunos años en otra liga. Hacía mucho tiempo que no se ganaba en el departamento y haber logrado el título nos pone muy contentos. Veremos que hacemos en el futuro, hay muchos proyectos, muchas ganas, mucha gente que se sigue sumando, socios, gente para laburar y eso es espectacular y nos impulsa a a seguir trabajando.
Club accesible y piso flotante
– Las obras están todas terminadas. Tuvimos un apoyo grande de la intendencia que nos ayudó a hacer toda la parte de accesibilidad. Se hicieron rampas, vías para silla de ruedas desde la vereda, entre otras. Hay un proyecto de baño para el discapacitado, queremos arreglar los vestuarios; la red lumínica es una deuda pendiente. Proyectos hay un montón. Pero quiero destacar el piso flotante, es una obra hermosa que hoy se disfruta y que es producto del trabajo de la directiva anterior, encabezada por Schusman y por Claudio Invernizzi después. Fue una obra que costó mucho a ambas directivas pero valió la pena, el piso está divino, muy lindo.
– Ateneo no es solo basketbol, hay también otras disciplinas que le dan satisfacciones al club como el patín, por ejemplo?
– Sin duda, la chicas del patín son impresionantes, están compitiendo permanentemente logrando los primeros puestos. Además la gente que mueven, hacen alguna clase abierta y se llena el club. Acá hay que remarcar el trabajo de las madres del patín que es clave para el éxito de esta disciplina, ellas tienen un empuje espectacular y nosotros somos conscientes de ese gran trabajo que realizan, concluyó López.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 24 de noviembre de 2014 hora 23:59
Fotos y video: Semanario La Prensa
