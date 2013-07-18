Ateneo quiere como presidente a Claudio Invernizzi; hoy la institución está acéfala, renunció la directiva en pleno

Ante la crisis institucional que vive hoy el club Ateneo, generada por un juicio de desalojo iniciado por la oficina Nacional de Catastro, semanario La Prensa consultó al presidente renunciante, Dr. Jorge Schusman, quien nos evacua todas las dudas y asegura, entre otras cosas, que con las gestiones que se vienen realizando y el cambio de directiva el juicio se frena y no habrá desalojo. Respecto al nuevo presidente, Schusman comentó que el empresario Claudio Invernizzi (foto), hermano del alcalde de Piriápolis, sería el hombre apropiado para sacar adelante a la institución.

Schusman: “Estamos confiados que el juicio se frena”

¿Cómo y cuándo se desencadena el juicio de Catastro?

El primer juicio por concepto de mal pagador, Catastro no llegó a concretarlo, porque cuando nos envía un cedulón intimando al pago de 53 mil pesos, nosotros hicimos efectivo el pago en tiempo y forma. Incluso adelantamos meses de alquiler hasta diciembre de este año.

Entonces como no nos pueden hacer juicio por mal pagador, lo iniciaron ahora por contrato vencido.

Aquí se ve la dualidad de criterio que refleja una clara intención contra el club, porque nos hacen un juicio por contrato vencido, cuando ellos eran quienes debían hacer un nuevo contrato.

¿La directiva sabía que esto podía suceder o los tomó por sorpresa?

Nos tomó de sorpresa. Fíjese que nosotros sabíamos que debíamos 45 mil pesos porque Ateneo no pagaba desde mediados de la década del 90. Y entonces propusimos pagar en 3 años a 15 mil por año. Por voluntad propia, porque hasta ese momento no había juicio alguno.

Después de pagar 45, nos salen que teníamos que pagar 53 mil. Esta vez si por vía judicial. Pagamos esa barbaridad que nadie sabe de donde sale, pero estábamos obligados a hacerlo, porque si no nos hacían juicio. Pero eso no es todo. Porque ahora nos dijeron que estaba hecha mal la liquidación y nos obligaron a pagar 10 mil pesos más. Esto es de locos!

¿En el último comunicado usted afirma que Ateneo no le debe a Catastro, que abonaron $ 110.000, entonces a que obedece el juicio?

Si es verdad. Fuimos la Directiva que más dinero le pagó a Catastro en toda la historia del Club. Tenemos pago meses por adelantado, y todavía nos mandan a juicio, y como no podían hacerlo por mal pagador porque estamos al dia, lo hicieron por contrato vencido. La verdadera causa habría que preguntársela a la Directora de Catastro.

¿Cual es el motivo por el cual para solucionar el tema tenga que renunciar no solo usted, sino la directiva en pleno?

La autoridad de Catastro desde su jerarquía entre escritorios y papeles no tiene idea de lo que significa Ateneo, no tienen idea del trabajo social que cumple un club del interior, y se ensañaron contra nosotros y nos presionaron para que renunciemos.

¿Considera que hay algún trasfondo, político por ejemplo, buscando su renuncia por su vinculación al Partido Colorado?

No creo que no, porque además en la Directiva hay de todas las tendencias políticas. Sí creo que hay gente le hizo mucho daño a Ateneo.

Pero bueno cada uno con su conciencia.

¿Es un hecho que el juicio quedará sin efecto con una nueva directiva, o cabe la posibilidad cierta que efectivamente el club sea desalojado?

En este sentido debemos trasmitir tranquilidad a la población que seguramente con las gestiones que realizamos, entre las que se incluye nuestra renuncia para destrabar la situación, estamos confiados que el juicio se frena. Debemos también destacar la actuación profesional del abogado el Dr. Gabriel Granja, quien tiene una participación fundamental en este tema.

Otra tranquilidad que debemos trasmitir a la gente, es que nos vamos con cero peso de deudas. El club no va a deber nada a nadie, y el balance así como la memoria se va a presentar públicamente. Como hacemos todos los años.

¿Esta crisis institucional afecta o afectará las obras que viene llevando adelante el club, como el piso flotante, o se van a concretar en los plazos previstos?

La colocación del piso de va a ver retrasada por varios motivos: 1- Teníamos dinero ahorrado que fue destinado a pagar la deuda que en forma compulsiva nos cobra Catastro bajo amenaza desalojo 2- Catastro increíblemente no nos deja subarrendar la Cantina por una mala interpretación que ellos hacen del contrato de alquiler. Esto nos generaba una entrada más de dinero. 3- Ningún organismo oficial, ni tampoco ninguna empresa privada, nos va a apoyar, teniendo un juicio de desalojo pendiente.

En fin, La madera la pudimos comprar con la plata de la gente. La colocación se va a ver retrasada.

¿La crisis afecta a la parte deportiva, basket, patín, etc., o son temas paralelos?

No para nada las actividades siguen su curso normalmente.

Recientemente el patín obtuvo medallas de oro y de plata en las competencias federadas nacionales.

¿Se realizó ya la Asamblea? Ya renunció la directiva? Si es así quien quedo como presidente?

La Directiva ya renunció en pleno. En este momento el club está acéfalo.

La Asamblea está prevista para el viernes 26 de julio.

Se piensa en el nombre de Claudio Invernizzi para presidir el Ateneo por ser una persona aceptada y respetada por todos, hijo de fundadores del club como los queridos y siempre recordados Tola y Milka.

¿Coincide con las declaraciones de Walter Marrero respecto a que Ateneo siempre ha sido un club perseguido?

Walter es un grande de Ateneo. Un amigo personal y tiene las cosas muy claras.

¿Cual es su reflexión sobre esta situación?

Me apena mucho que en Uruguay pasen estas cosas. El avasallamiento del poder gubernamental contra expresiones de la misma sociedad como es el Ateneo. Hay gente que no está a la altura de los cargos que ocupan porque se olvidan del esfuerzo que hace la gente. Me parece que hay una disociación muy grande entre el país de las oficinas y el país de la gente.

Nosotros nos vamos con la conciencia tranquila de haber actuado correctamente. Además dejamos el club sin deuda y con obras realizadas.

La directiva del clu Ateneo, ante el juicio de desalojo que viene llevando adelante la Oficina Nacional de Catastro, renunció en pleno y ante esta situación convoca a una nueva Asamblea para el viernes 26 de julio.

Recibimos y publicamos

Piriápolis 12 de julio de 2013

Ateneo cita a Asamblea para el próximo viernes 26 de julio hora 20 primer llamado, 20.30 segundo llamado, de acuerdo al siguiente orden del día:

1- Consideración del Balance y Memoria Anual

2- Elección de once cargos Directivos y tres cargos de la Comisión Fiscal en virtud de la renuncia en pleno de la Comisión actual.

Comisión Directiva

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

Ateneo informa que la Asamblea para la elección de la nueva Comisión Directiva se llevará a cabo el próximo viernes 26 de julio a las hora 20 en nuestra sede social.

Los interesados en presentar listas para designar 11 miembros titulares con sus respectivos suplentes, y tres miembros para la Comisión Fiscal, podrán presentar las mismas, hasta el miércoles 24 de julio, en la escribanía ubicada en Tucumán y Trapani, en horas de la mañana.