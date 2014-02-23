Avanza colocación del piso flotante de Ateneo

Avanza colocación del piso flotante de Ateneohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/ateneo-piso-flotante.jpg
(Actualizado domingo 23 de febrero hora 14:56) Avanza la colocación del piso flotante de Ateneo. Días atrás anunciábamos el comienzo de la obra, hoy les mostramos los adelantos. El piso flotante comienza a tomar forma, muy pronto el sueño de Ateneo será una hermosa realidad. (fotos Ateneo Piriápolis)
El club Ateneo de Pirápolis comienza a concretar el sueño del piso flotante. En las últimas horas comenzaron las obras de colocación que dejará un gimnasio totalmente renovado y accesible.
Como lo anunciara semanario La Prensa, desde este lunes 17 de febrero rige el contrato con la empresa encargada de la colocación y las obras están en marcha. Se trata de una reconocida empresa argentina con amplia experiencia en el tema, responsable de la instalación de pisos en importantes canchas de Montevideo y la región.
El piso flotante es un viejo anhelo del club, iniciado por la anterior Directiva, encabezada por el Dr. Jorge Schusman, y continuada por la actual, presidida por el empresario Claudio Invernizzi.
La anterior comisión adquirió la madera para el piso flotante pero luego sobrevino una crisis institucional, a raíz de un diferendo con la Dirección Nacional de Catastro, que obligó a la directiva a renunciar en pleno.
En julio se llamó a elecciones siendo elegido presidente Claudio Invenizzi, quien asumió en agosto del 2013, junto al resto de la directiva.
El principal desafío era frenar el juicio de desalojo iniciado por Catastro, hecho que se logró y en los próximos meses se estará firmando el nuevo contrato de alquiler con esa Dirección, dependiente del ministerio de Economía y Finanzas.
Destrabada la crisis, la nueva Comisión directiva comenzó a trabajar arduamente en las obras edilicias del club, donde el piso flotante era una de las prioridades.
El secretario de Ateneo, Dr. Sebastián Serrón, en nota realizada por semanario La Prensa se refirió a las obras del club, señalando que se está llevando adelante una remodelación total que apunta además a convertir al Ateneo en un club accesible e inclusivo de personas con capacidades diferentes.
En cuanto a las obras comentó que se realizaron tareas de revoques y pintura, y desde hoy comienza la instalación del piso flotante, obra que demandará una cifra cercana a los U$S 30.000 (dólares americanos treinta mil).
La rifa del año: Ateneo lleva a dos personas a Miami con todos los gastos pagos para ver un partido de la NBA
Para financiar la obra del piso flotante, Ateneo puso en marcha la rifa del año con un espectacular premio que consiste en un viaje para dos personas a Miami con todos los gastos pagos, 6 días de estadía, 1.500 dólares en tu tarjeta de crédito y los tickets para el match que jugarán el 6 de abril los equipos de Miami Heat y New York Knicks por la NBA, la liga de basket mas importante y famosa del mundo.
Costo de la rifa
Cada número de la rifa tiene un costo de U$S 100 (100 dólares americanos) dinero que además se podrá pagar en dos veces, antes del 14 de marzo.
Cuando se sortea
El feliz ganador del viaje a Miami para dos personas será quien tenga el número que coincida con las tres últimas cifras del primer premio del sorteo nocturno de Quinielas que se realizará el viernes 14 de marzo próximo.
Donde se pueden comprar los números de la rifa
Los interesados en adquirir los números de la rifa los pueden solicitar a través del celular 099 974 585 o en el restaurante Anabú, ubicado en calle Julián Álvarez casi Misiones (a media cuadra del camping de AEBU).

publicado lunes 17 de febrero 2014 hora 10:07
