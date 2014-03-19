Asumió el nuevo Jefe de Bomberos de Piriápolis, oficial Bruno Pereira

Asumió el nuevo Jefe de Bomberos de Piriápolis, oficial Bruno Pereirahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/incendio-punta-negra1.jpg
El oficial subayudante, Bruno Pereira, es el nuevo Jefe del destacamento de Bomberos de Piriápolis. Pereira asumió el cargo en el día de ayer, martes 18 de marzo.
Pereira, oriundo de Melo pero hasta ahora radicado en Montevideo, asumió la jefatura en reemplazo de Edgardo Novo, quien fuera suspendido en sus funciones mientras duraba la investigación relacionada con la instalación de un pub en Piriápolis. Novo, por su parte, asumió en las últimas horas como Jefe en el destacamento de la planta de Ancap, ubicada en el barrio La Teja de Montevideo.
Pereira habló con semanario La Prensa y en sus primeras apreciaciones, respecto al destacamento del balneario, manifestó que lo encontró bien, funcionando correctamente, sin inconvenientes, aunque con las limitaciones que siempre hay en cuanto a personal, pero igualmente satisfecho.
Pereira dijo que Bomberos es una institución que permanentemente necesita de la ayuda de la sociedad y por eso, su impronta personal y la del destacamento que dirige, será de apertura e inserción en la comunidad, atendiendo todas las inquietudes y requerimientos que se planteen.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado: 19 de marzo de 2014; hora 17:07
