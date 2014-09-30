Asociación Española inauguró policlínica en Piriápolis

"Es un hecho histórico para la institución" dijo Julio Martínez, gerente general de la Española

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/100_4118.jpg

En un histórico y emotivo acto quedó inaugurada este domingo la moderna policlínica de la Asociación Española en Piriápolis. Las nuevas y confortables instalaciones entrarán en funcionamiento el miércoles 1º de octubre.

La ceremonia, realizada en el nuevo edificio de Av. Artigas y Niza, contó con la presencia de las máximas jerarquías de la Asociación Española, autoridades de Salud Pública, autoridades departamentales, funcionarios, invitados especiales y prensa departamental y nacional.

El acto se inició con la parte oratoria, contando con la palabra de los distintos jerarcas de la mutualista y representantes de Salud Pública, destacando todos la importancia de la nueva policlínica en el balneario, no solo para los socios de la Española sino para toda la comunidad.

Una vez finalizada la oratoria, se procedió al tradicional corte de cinta, momento muy emotivo, principalmente para las funcionarias locales que no pudieron contener las lágrimas. Posteriormente los invitados recorrieron las instalaciones de la policlínica, disfrutando después de un “lunch” ofrecido por los anfitriones.

Policlínica con atención profesional y máximo confort

Desde la Asociación Española aseguran que este emprendimiento permitirá a los socios de Piriápolis, Pan de Azúcar y sus zonas de influencia, recibir la mas completa y profesional atención en salud. La policlínica cuenta con un cómodo acceso, el mas amplio confort en modernas instalaciones y una calidad de atención que ofrece un equipo de profesionales de varias especialidades, tales como: Medicina General, Pediatría, Cardiología, Psiquiatría, Cirugía general y Diabetología. Además, cuenta con farmacia, curaciones, inyectables, nebulizaciones y electrocardiogramas, así como también brindará servicios de médico general, pediatra y urgencias a domicilio.

La policlínica, ubicada en Av. Artigas y Niza y el teléfono es 4432 5808.

Actualmente la Asociación Española cuenta con 20 policlínicas descentralizadas conformando una amplia red de atención que se continuará ampliando para acercar a los socios de todas las zonas, la mejor y mas profesional atención en salud.

Julio Martínez: “Es un hecho histórico para la Asociación Española”

Ante tan destacado acontecimiento para el balneario, Semanario La Prensa recogió la opinión de Julio Martínez, gerente general de la Asociación Española (foto izq.), quien aseguró que la inauguración de la policlínica de Piriápolis marca un hecho histórico para la institución.

Martínez subrayó que “esta es la primera vez, en 161 años de vida, que la Española festeja su cumpleaños inaugurando algo en el interior del país, en este caso Piriápolis. Cabe recordar que la mutualista celebró su aniversario el pasado 25 de setiembre.

Martínez consideró que “la policlínica en Piriápolis va a ser muy importante para los socios, pero no solo para los que vacacionan en el balneario, sino y sobretodo para quienes han elegido Piriápolis para vivir, que son quienes principalmente nos han reclamado estos servicios”

“Tenemos muchísimos afiliados que se jubilaron y después de 40, 50 o 60 años de estar afiliados a la Española no se quieren cambiar, reclamando servicios y una infraestructura edilicia mas acorde y similar a los estándares de Montevideo”

“Por eso apostamos a Piriápolis y alrededores, es toda una zona balnearia importante, creo que con pujanza, con crecimiento y con grandes perspectivas de futuro, son de esas cosas que resolvemos en la Española que apuntan a mejorar el servicio a nuestros socios y también a la colectividad en general” sostuvo Martínez.

Inversión demandó unos 300.000 dólares

Respecto a la inversión realizada en Piriápolis, señaló: “Nosotros en este momento estamos arrendando el local y tenemos una opción de compra con un plazo de tres años para concretarla. En cuanto a la inversión edilicia ronda los 280.000 dólares, mas el equipamiento, totalizando unos 300.000 dólares invertidos”

Consultado sobre las perspectivas de crecimiento en cuanto a los servicios, el jerarca respondió: “Hay perspectivas, nosotros pensamos que al ampliar los servicios trae consigo crecimiento y de acuerdo a como se vaya dando el mismo vamos a ir incorporando otras propuestas como, por ejemplo, un servicio de urgencia.

Martínez agregó además que en poco tiempo se va a contar con imagenología digitalizada y “eso nos permitirá tener también otras cosas como telemedicina para realizar interconsultas con Montevideo”.

Sala maternal: “Recojo su guante… pero si lo hacemos… lo hacemos bien”

Semanario La Prensa comunicó a Martínez que el balneario carece de sala maternal; “En Piriápolis no tenemos piriapolenses” le dijimos, preguntándole en consecuencia si en un futuro, la Española, podría llegar a incorporar una sala maternal.

El planteo no dejó de sorprender al gerente general, que sonrió, y contestó: “Recojo su guante y lo vamos a estudiar. Lo que le digo para tener en cuenta es que la sala maternal implica algo mas que la sala maternal. Para hacerlo bien es necesario tener quirófano, anestesistas, y tener un CTI neonatal. Si nosotros lo hacemos, lo hacemos bien, si no, no lo hacemos, sentenció Martínez, reiterando: “Yo recojo el guante y lo vamos a estudiar… requiere todas esas cosas”

La respuesta de Martínez nos dejó muy conformes ya que por un lado no hizo practica de la demagogia asegurando que se iba a hacer, tampoco descartó la posibilidad repitiendo una y otra vez que recogía el guante, y lo mas convincente fue su realismo al decir que para hacer una sala maternal se necesitan varias cosas que van mas allá de la propia sala y que si la Española lo hace lo hace bien.

No podemos afirmar que en el corto, mediano o largo plazo, la Española tenga su sala maternal en Piriápolis, lo que si tenemos la certeza es que Martínez efectivamente estudiará lo que se llevó en el guante.

Finalizando nuestra charla con el gerente de la Española y ante la reciente desaparición física de Oscar Magurno, le pedimos una reflexión sobre el histórico directivo de la institución:

“Oscar falleció el 1º de setiembre y el otro día lo recordamos en la Asamblea Ordinaria de la Española. Espiritualmente siempre va a estar con nosotros. Oscar se había alejado de la institución en mayo del 2010 y en junio asumí la subgerencia y después la gerencia general en noviembre, habiendo aprendido de el todo este “metié”.

Lo que nos queda es el mandato de seguir haciendo como a el le gustaba decir: Que la Española sea “cada día mas, cada día mejor”. Tomar ese legado y seguir llevándolo adelante con toda la gran cantidad de gente que se formó trabajando junto a Oscar (Magurno), durante los largos años que estuvo al frente de la Española” concluyó Julio Martínez, gerente general de la Asociación Española.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa Publicado martes 30 de setiembre hora 12:30 Fotos: Semanario La Prensa