Asociación Española anuncia apertura de policlínica en Piriápolis
Acto inauguración será el domingo 28 de setiembrehttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/100_4072.jpg
La Asociación Española Primera de Socorros Mutuos anuncia la apertura de su flamante policlínica en Piriápolis. El acto inauguración será este domingo 28 de setiembre en horas del mediodía y se realizará en el nuevo edificio ubicado en Av. Artigas y Niza.
A estas horas se ultiman los detalles para la apertura de las modernas instalaciones que contará con amplios y cómodos consultorios de medicina general, pediatría, psiquiatría, diabetología, cirugía general, entre otros.
La centenaria mutualista ofrecerá además servicio de farmacia, curaciones, inyectables, nebulizaciones, electrocardiogramas, etc. El edificio cumple con las condiciones de accesibilidad y tiene servicio de estacionamiento exclusivo para usuarios de la Asociación Española.
El acto apertura será el domingo 28 de setiembre a la hora 12 y contará con la presencia de autoridades departamentales, locales, de la Salud y jerarquías de la mutualista.
Semanario La Prensa Publicado miércoles 24 de setiembre de 2014 hora 16:00 Fotos: Semanario La Prensa
