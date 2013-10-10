Aseguran haber fotografiado un OVNI en Punta del Este

El material fotográfico es real. Quien vió el objeto volador no identificado y sacó la foto, existe. Ocurrió el lunes 30 de septiembre pasado a las 18:30. El ovni se desplazó en una trayectoria oval, retrocedió y desapareció en el horizonte de Punta del Este, informa www.diarioinsolito.com

María Fernanda Romero lo contó con total naturalidad: “Por fin pude fotografiar un ovni” dijo en la clase de hidrogym en el spa del hotel Conrad. Gonzalo, compañero de clase no dudó preguntarle: ¿qué tomaste?

Pero Fer (así le dicen sus alumnos) no bebe, es vegetariana, profesora de yoga y de hidrogym, lectora de registros akásicos y no toma alcohol ni consume ningún tipo de drogas, medicinales o no.

“Sí –continuó–, hay muchas cosas que ocurren a nuestro alrededor y no las vemos; no es la primera vez que observo luces que estoy segura son ovnis, pero es la primera que pude fotografiarlos.”

Fernanda salió de su departamento en Torre Yoo, sobre avenida Roosevelt y subió a la terraza en el decimoquinto piso para disfrutar del atardecer. No dudó en sacarle una foto a la puesta de sol, y de pronto, vio como una luz, un objeto, se desplazaba dejando una estela a su paso.

“Lo ví muy bien cuando lo estaba fotografiando, le saqué varias fotos, luego vi la sombra del objeto, que desapareció en el horizonte detrás del edificio Ancora”, contó. Las fotos que ilustran esta noticia, pertenece a la serie que sacó Fernanda. Son un testimonio único que para algunos será verdadero y para otros solo un reflejo lumínico o un meteorito atravesando la atmósfera. Lo cierto es que hay varias realidades, según quien la observa. Punta del Este Internacional comparte con sus lectores el suceso. Es también parte de lo que ocurre en este magnífico balneario. La noticia de que los ovnis nos suelen frecuentar no es nueva y las fotos de Fernanda pueden ser o no la prueba de una de esas visitas… pero eso depende de cada uno.

