Antel informa sobre llamadas gratis hasta la hora 02:00 y descuentos en internacionales

Antel informa sobre llamadas gratis hasta la hora 02:00 y descuentos en internacionaleshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/antel.jpg
Llamadas internacionales con 25% de descuento
Desde las 0:00 hs del 30 hasta las 23:59 hs del 2 de enero, tus llamadas internacionales tienen un 25% de descuento desde teléfonos residenciales, móviles y teléfonos públicos.
–Llamadas gratis entre teléfonos fijos
Además, el 31 de diciembre, las llamadas nacionales entre teléfonos fijos son gratis.
Promoción válida para el 31 de diciembre desde las 19:00hs hasta las 2:00 del 1 de enero de 2013.
No están incluidos los servicios 0900.
