Andrés Chávez y Nelson Molina hablan sobre la tragedia: “Quería darle a mi hermano la sepultura que merece” dijo Andrés

Sobre las 2:30 de la madrugada del jueves 3 de octubre la barca “La Niña G” zozobró en aguas de Punta Negra con tres tripulantes a bordo. A las 3:40 un vecino de Punta Negra da cuenta a Sub Prefectura de Piriápolis lo sucedido. El patrón de la barca, Rafael Batista, con signos de hipotermia, había logrado llegar a tierra y dar aviso de lo ocurrido. Desde ese momento comienza la búsqueda de los otros dos tripulantes que estaban desaparecidos. Horas mas tarde, en la orilla de la playa de Punta Negra, se encuentra el cuerpo ya sin vida de Alejandro Trazenko (35). Faltaba el tercer tripulante, Javier Chávez, de 27 años de edad. Fueron 4 días de intensa búsqueda por aire, mar y tierra y el joven no aparecía. Finalmente, en la mañana de este lunes 7 de octubre, sobre las 9:20, los tripulantes de la barca artesanal “José Carlos”, encontraron a Javier, cuando se disponían a revisar las mallas caladas que ellos mismos habían instalado en aguas de Punta Negra con el fin de evitar un eventual desplazamiento del cuerpo.

Andrés Chávez (foto der.), hermano del joven fallecido, recordaba: “Fue horrible, con los largavistas vi clarito cuando de donde estaban las mallas caladas sacaban algo del agua ; llamé al compañero que tenía en el agua y me confirmó que era mi hermano y que lo llevaban para el puerto”

“Por suerte lo encontraron, deseaba que esto sucediera, quería darle a mi hermano la sepultura que merece y así nosotros poder seguir adelante” reflexionó conmocionado Andrés en dialogo con semanario La Prensa.



Suponen que no murió ahogado, sino que fue como consecuencia de un paro cardíaco.

“Por lo que comentaron los compañeros que lo vieron dicen que la cara la tenía impecable, no estaba hinchado, y como estaba atacado del pecho, se estaba dando disparos porque era asmático, pudo haber sufrido un infarto, pero hay que esperar los resultados de la autopsia. Yo creo que no murió por ahogamiento, el sabía nadar” afirma Andrés.

Malestar con el patrón de la barca, único sobreviviente del accidente

El hermano de Javier no ocultó su malestar con el patrón de la barca, Rafael Batista, único sobreviviente del accidente, mostrándose a favor de iniciarle juicio “porque si lo vio flotar como dijo que lo vio, quiere decir que lo abandonó, el que sabe la verdad es el, la conciencia la va a tener sucia toda la vida” dijo Andrés.

Habla el tío, Nelson Molina: “Fue un accidente, no hay que buscar culpables”

Por su parte Nelson Molina, tío de Andrés y del fallecido Javier, desde su lugar no coincidió con su sobrino respecto iniciar juicio contra el patrón de la barca: “… son accidentes que surgen y hay que tomarlos como tal, no comparto ciertas cosas, pero tampoco hay que buscarle la quinta pata al gato, no hay que buscar responsables ni culpables…” manifestó.

“Se terminó el calvario”

Sobre la noticia que habían encontrado el cuerpo de Javier, Molina no dudó en afirmar que “terminó el calvario, apareció y eso implica que el va a estar tranquilo y nosotros también . Fueron cuatro días de calvario, porque al final uno sentía impotencia de no poder hacer nada, mas que recorrer la costa, buscar en las piedras, mirar por los prismáticos a ver si pasaba o no pasaba, estábamos sugestionados, mirabas un árbol y lo veías flotando, pero por suerte hoy apareció y ahora hay que seguir adelante esperando que estas cosas no vuelvan a suceder. Ahora hay que brindarle todo el apoyo a la familia y ocuparnos del bienestar de la mujer y de su hija.

“Estamos viviendo un momento muy difícil, se me fue un sobrino, un hermano, un hijo de Piriápolis, un amigo de los pescadores, un pescador, un obrero, un padre de familia, a pesar de su juventud.

Esto fue una fatalidad como pasa en cualquier rubro, días atrás un obrero se cayó y se mató, son accidentes que surgen y hay que tomarlos como tal, no comparto ciertas cosas, pero tampoco hay que buscarle la quinta pata al gato, no hay que buscar responsables ni culpables, ya está, ahora no vamos a recuperar nada. No creo, dice Molina, que salga un barco al mar con tres tripulantes y que se ahoguen dos porque el patrón quiere, no creo que sea así. Se trata de un accidente, ojo, para mi, para mi, repite Molina, “los demás tienen derecho a pensar como quieran, yo soy el tío, por mas que se quieran buscar responsables, a mi sobrino no lo van a poner en mi casa de vuelta”.

Agradecer a la familia pescadora

Quiero agradecer a toda la familia pescadora que dio y puso todo para poderlo encontrar, junto con nosotros, fueron 4 días de calvario, de sol a sol, quiero agradecer a mis compañeros de trabajo, como todos saben soy “milico” como comúnmente nos dicen, ellos siempre se preocuparon y desde el primer momento se pusieron a la orden.

Agradecer también a Sub Prefectura de Piriápolis, que dentro de los medios que tiene, hizo lo imposible para ayudar. Agradecerte a ti, y a todos los que se preocuparon, fueran amigos o no de Javier, hay que resaltar que vivimos en un pueblito donde todos nos preocupamos por todos y eso no se da en todos lados, gracias a Dios todavía existimos esa clase de gente” concluyó Nelson Molina.