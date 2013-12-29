Meteorología cesó advertencia naranja; pueden haber tormentas puntuales bajo nivel amarillo

Meteorología cesó advertencia naranja; pueden haber tormentas puntuales bajo nivel amarillohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/lluvia2.jpg
La Dirección Nacional de Meteorología cesó esta mañana la advertencia NARANJA que estaba vigente y se extendería hasta las 22 hs. de este lunes. Las condiciones que la originaron han mejorado y en consecuencia se emite el cese de la misma. No obstante, advierte que pueden haber tormentas puntuales bajo el nivel de riesgo amarillo.
COMUNICADO DE DNM
CESE DE ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
EMITIDO A LAS 10:30 HORA LOCAL EL DÍA LUNES 30 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2013.
Las condiciones que originaron la Advertencia Meteorológica de “Nivel Naranja” han mejorado, por lo que se emite el cese de la misma.
Aclaración:
Así mismo, durante el resto de la jornada de hoy y la entrante madrugada en todo el país podrían registrase tormentas puntualmente intensas comprendidas dentro del Nivel de Riesgo Meteorológico Amarillo.
– Precipitaciones entre 20 – 50 mm en 6 hs. o 50 – 100 mm en 24 hs.
– Rachas de viento de hasta 75 km/h.
_____________________________________________________________
Actualizado domingo 29 de diciembre 2013 – hora 20:21.- Han pasado mas de tres horas que comenzó a regir la advertencia meteorológica nivel amarillo para Maldonado, sin embargo, en Piriápolis y la zona oeste del departamento, parecen desvanecerse las probabilidades de lluvias y tormentas que, sin embargo, amenazaron el balneario en horas de la mañana.
Ha sido un domingo de intenso calor, amaneciendo nublado con amenazas de lluvias y tormentas, tal cual como se había pronosticado, pero las nubes desaparecieron, el sol brilla a esta hora sobre el balneario y el calor es intenso registrándose una temperatura de 31º C.
Meteorología mantiene a esta hora la advertencia emitida en la tarde del sábado con color NARANJA para los departamentos de Río Negro, Paysandú, Tacuarembó, Cerro Largo, Treinta y Tres, Soriano, Colonia, Flores, Florida, San José, Durazno y Lavalleja y AMARILLO para los departamentos de Artigas, Salto, Rivera, Rocha, Maldonado, Canelones y Montevideo.
_____________________________________________________________
Desde las 17 hs. de hoy regirá una advertencia nivel amarillo para los departamentos de Canelones, Maldonado, Montevideo y Rocha al sureste y Rivera, Salto y Artigas en el norte uruguayo; para el resto del país la advertencia es color naranja por TORMENTAS FUERTES.
La DNM emitió este sábado una advertencia color naranja por tormentas fuertes que se extenderá desde la tarde de este domingo 29 de diciembre de 2013 hasta las 22 hs. del lunes 30.
ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA – BOLETIN Nº22
EMITIDO A LAS 18:45 HORA LOCAL EL DIA SÁBADO 28 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2013
FENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
NIVEL: NARANJA
ZONA AFECTADA: los departamentos de Río Negro, Paysandú, Tacuarembó, Cerro Largo, Treinta y Tres, Soriano, Colonia, Flores, Florida, San José, Durazno y Lavalleja.
HORA DE COMIENZO: 17:00 hs. del domingo 29/12/2013.
HORA DE FINALIZACION: 22:00 hs. del lunes 30/12/2013.
PROBABILIDAD: media
Detalles: debido a una alta inestabilidad atmosférica podrían producirse tormentas puntualmente fuertes originando los siguientes fenómenos:
– Precipitaciones puntualmente abundantes (entre 50-100 mm en 6hs)
– Ocasionales rachas de viento del SW de corta duración (entre 75-100 Km/h)
– Intensa actividad eléctrica
– Probable caída de granizo
Otros comentarios: para los departamentos de Artigas, Salto, Rivera, Rocha, Maldonado, Canelones y Montevideo, podrían producirse los mismos fenómenos pero con menor intensidad (Nivel Amarillo) durante el período de validez de la presente Advertencia.
Se prevén:
– precipitaciones abundantes (entre 20-50 mm en 6 hs)
– ocasionales rachas de viento de corta duración (entre 60-75 Km/h)
– Intensa actividad eléctrica
– Probable caída de granizo
