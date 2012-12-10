Alerta naranja por fuertes tormentas; probabilidad de granizo y vientos de hasta 120 Km/h

Alerta naranja por fuertes tormentas; probabilidad de granizo y vientos de hasta 120 Km/hhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/tormenta.jpg
La Dirección Nacional de Meteorología como la brasileña METSUL pronostican fuertes tormentas que azotarán tanto a todo el territorio uruguayo como el Estado de Río Grande del Sur en Brasil.
La DINAME anuncia tormentas fuertes: tormentas organizadas con lluvias copiosas y granizo. Rachas de viento entre 75 y 120 km/h.
Por su parte, METSUL, teme que escenario sea similar al del 11 de diciembre de 2003 cuando un tornado provocó la muerte de 4 niños y un mayor.
Pronóstico uruguayo: fuente www.meteorologia.gub.uy
Pronóstico Metsul
Cenário perigoso de tempo severo no Uruguai e Rio Grande do Sul
O dia 11 de dezembro é marcado na história climática do Rio Grande do Sul por um dos mais tristes episódios de tempo severo e que comoveu os gaúchos. Em 2003, um tornado atingiu a cidade de Antônio Prado, na Serra, durante a tarde, no momento em que grupo de crianças ensaiava uma peça de teatro para o Natal no Colégio Cenecista Irmão Irineu. O tornado deixou rastro de destruição de duzentos metros por faixa de um quilômetro. As condições atmosféricas naquele dia eram extremamente instáveis e temporais atingiram outras cidades do Rio Grande do Sul. Sondagem da manhã daquele dia do Salgado Filho acusou índices de instabilidade altíssimos: Showalter de -6,3; K de 43, SWEAT de 457 e Total Totals (TT) de56. Atemperatura em 850 hPa (1500 metrosde altitude) era alta e estava em 20,2ºC. Corrente de jato em baixos níveis atuava com vento medido no nível de 850 hPa de 43 nós às 9h da manhãem Porto Alegre.
Que seja apenas uma infeliz coincidência de datas, mas o 11 de dezembro de 2012 traz enorme preocupação pela semelhança nas condições meteorológicas previstas para o Rio Grande do Sul, especialmente no começo do dia. Modelos numéricos de alta resolução analisados pela MetSul indicam cenário perigoso de tempo severo para a noite desta segunda-feira e, principalmente, para a madrugada e o começo da manhã da terça aqui no Estado. Frente fria vai avançar sobre uma massa de ar muito quente (temperatura em 850 hPa projetada para a madrugada de20,4ºCa1500 metrosde altitude) e com pressão atmosférica muito baixa, inferior a 1000 hPa em vários pontos. Os índices de instabilidade indicados para o começo da tarde, ademais, são muito altos e se espera ainda uma corrente de jato em baixos níveis da atmosfera (imagem abaixo).
A massa de ar muito quente, que eleva a temperatura a valores ao redor de40ºCdurante a tarde de hoje no Rio Grande do Sul, favorece que a atmosfera comece a se instabilizar nas próximas horas com queda acentuada da pressão atmosférica. Nuvens carregadas vão se formar sobre o Centro da Argentina, o Uruguai e o Estado. À noite, a instabilidade vai ganhar muita força sobre o Uruguai e se deslocar pelo Rio Grande do Sul. A tendência é que as nuvens carregadas de temporais se desloquem pelo território gaúcho no decorrer da madrugada e da manhã da terça. Modelo que faz estimativa de refletividade projeta uma potente linha de tormentas se organizando sobre o Uruguai na noite de hoje e que se manteria muito intensa até mais forte em alguns pontos, ao avançar pelo Rio Grande do Sul talvez já no final desta segunda (fronteira com o Uruguai), mas possivelmente entre a madrugada e a manhã de terça.
