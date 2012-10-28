Alcalde Mario Invernizzi “ESTAMOS PELA’O”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/invernizzi.jpg
El título sería la expresión apropiada para los destrozos, principalmente en calles, que han dejado los últimos temporales y las copiosas y frecuentes lluvias que han trascendido el invierno, para permanecer en primavera. Si las calles estaban rotas, ahora la situación es peor y será muy difícil dejarlas a punto para la próxima temporada. No obstante, el municipio de Piriápolis informó el jueves que se llamará a licitación para reparar en forma urgente las Ramblas de los Argentinos y de los Ingleses, después de los serios daños que ocasionó el temporal del 23 de octubre. “Estamos pela’o” dijo el alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, a semanario La Prensa, al referirse a los paseos públicos, sosteniendo que no alcanza con una pinturita, sino hay que meterle “cuchillo a fondo”.
El alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, entrevistado por semanario La Prensa luego del lanzamiento del proyecto de piscina y “skate park”, habló sobre las obras que se piensan para el balneario, destacando en primer lugar la presencia en el acto de las autoridades departamentales lo que supone un compromiso para la realización de las mismas.
Invernizzi consideró una obra fundamental es la pavimentación del Camino Vecinal a San Francisco: “Es una obra muy importante pensando mas que nada en el desahogo de la rambla, además del beneficio que significará para los usuarios que se trasladan desde San Francisco o Punta Colorada al centro de Piriápolis en cuanto al ahorro de combustible. Ya hicimos el cálculo, son unos 2,5 Km. menos que representan miles y miles de litros de combustible que se ahorran, lo que favorece también al país en cuánto a la importación de petróleo.
Otras de las obras mencionadas en cuanto al tránsito, es la construcción de una rotonda en Pira y Tucumán: “Es una de las esquinas donde hay mas accidentes, que por ser menores no son menos importantes, porque a veces dejan secuelas” dijo el alcalde.
Invernizzi, los “debes” y las podas
El alcalde reconoció tener un montón de “debes”, arreglos de calles, espacios públicos, pero sin embargo, pidió hacer una reflexión: “Si hay 5 camiones y dos máquinas levantando ramas, son 5 camiones y dos máquinas menos que tenemos para arreglar las calles. En el año se nos van alrededor de unos $U 12.000.000 en levantar ramas, o sea, son doce millones menos para el arreglo de calles, luminaria, o espacios públicos” Por eso pedimos la colaboración de la población.
Invernizzi, puso como ejemplo a Playa Verde, donde manifestó que han dejado el balneario limpio y a la semana el vecino vuelve a tirar. Pedimos la colaboración, hay otras formas de deshacerse de los residuos de podas, que no es tirándoselo a los vecinos de enfrente. La ciudad mas limpia no es la que mas se limpia, sino la que menos se ensucia” puntualizó Invernizzi.
Fibra óptica
“Las veredas están hechas pedazos con gente trabajando, es por la instalación de la fibra óptica, no es un hecho menor que se instalando esta tecnología en Piriápolis y en todo el Uruguay. Nosotros no podemos comenzar a trabajar en algunos puntos porque después viene la fibra óptica y nos pasa por arriba. Hacerlo sería un trabajo de tontos, explicó el alcalde.
Castillo de Piria
“Inspeccionado por ingenieros y arquitectos el Castillo de Piria muestra problemas graves en la parte edilicia, pero ya tenemos un proyecto serio de recuperación que nos llevará dos años de trabajo y mucha plata, pero lo vamos a arreglar, aseguró el jerarca. Pronto vamos a mostrarle el proyecto a la población”, mientras tanto, el Castillo seguirá funcionando y abierto al público, comentó.
Ayuda de la Comisión Nacional de Patrimonio
Invernizzi informó que el municipio recibirá una gran ayuda de la Comisión Nacional de Patrimonio del ministerio de Educación y Cultura, para hacer todos los parques de Piriápolis, pero para hacerlos bien, dijo el alcalde. Las calles que rodean la Fuente Venus, por ejemplo, están en padrones privados y los baños están hechos en la calle, entonces eso hay que solucionarlo, si vamos a arreglar tres pinturitas ahora y no “le metemos cuchillo a fondo… estamos pela’o” concluyó Invernizzi.
