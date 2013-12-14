Al todo o nada: Nacional, River y Danubio pelean por el título del Apertura 2013

Al todo o nada: Nacional, River y Danubio pelean por el título del Apertura 2013http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/campeonato-apertura.jpg
Por Héctor Martínez.- Nacional, River Plate y un Danubio muy golpeado pelean por el titulo de Campeón del Torneo Apertura y el pase a las finales del Campeonato Uruguayo de esta temporada.
Si tricolores y darseneros resultan victoriosos en su respectivos partidos se jugara una final buscando al nuevo Campeón, la victoria de uno y la derrota del otro llevara el grito de gloria al que resulte triunfante.
Por su parte el equipo de la franja, deberá esperar que los líderes naturales del Apertura no ganen y los dirigidos por Leonardo Ramos sumar de a tres y así hacerse con el titulo, o empatar su partido y que los otros dos candidatos pierdan para así los dos mejores posicionados en diferencia de goles lleguen a una final.
Los dirigidos por Rodolfo Arruabarrena contaran con la ventaja de definir de local ante un rival como Fenix que en los papeles parece accesible pero que tiene carpeta a la hora de complicar a Nacional en definiciones de campeonatos y mucho más en Torneos Apertura. Los Tricolores no tendrán al terrible de Iván Alonso y es muy posible que su lugar lo ocupe Juan Cruz Mascia.
Por su parte los orientados por Guillermo Almada enfrentaran como visitantes en el Estadio Luis Franzzini a un devaluado pero siempre difícil y complicado Defensor Sporting. Los de la Aduana que van a por hacer historia no tienen bajas sensibles de cara a la etapa final y el gran problema pasaría por Michael Santos que arrastra una ligera sobrecarga muscular pero eso no le impedirá seguramente ser de la partida.
Danubio por su parte enfrentara también como visitante en el Casto Martínez a Sudamérica de buena campaña en este Torneo Inicial. Lo que parece en la previa un rival accesible, para el impredecible Danubio puede que no lo sea, ya que los de Jardines se han complicado y han perdido puntos realmente increíbles ante rivales muy débiles. Esos errores le han costado a la franja estar en la situación en la que se encuentra en este momento sin depender de si mismo para ser campeón.
Lo que parecía una vuelta asegurada ahora parece no serlo tanto, Carlos Canobbio que volvió a los entrenamientos luego de un largo periodo de inactividad por lesión, sufrió una sobrecarga en los gemelos y es duda para el cotejo del domingo, sumándose al ya casi descartado Sergio Leal quien sufre un esguince.
La fecha
|
EQUIPO
|
|
|
|
GF
|
GC
|
PTS
|River Plate
|29
|16
|30
|Nacional
|28
|16
|30
|Danubio
|23
|13
|29
|Wanderers
|20
|18
|24
|Rentistas
|21
|20
|24
|Liverpool
|17
|13
|22
|El Tanque
|18
|12
|21
|Peñarol
|23
|19
|19
|Sud América
|16
|20
|17
|Cerro Largo
|18
|22
|16
|Defensor Sp.
|21
|24
|15
|Cerro
|19
|24
|14
|Racing
|17
|22
|14
|Fénix
|16
|19
|12
|Miramar
|11
|28
|11
|Juventud
|18
|29
|10
CAMPEONATO URUGUAYO 2013/2014
TORNEO APERTURA
15ª. FECHA
SABADO 14 DE DICIEMBRE
Cerro-Liverpool. Cancha: Estadio Tróccoli. Hora 18.00. Jueces: Martín Vázquez, Marcelo Costa e Igor Moreira.
Rentistas-Racing. Cancha: Complejo Rentistas. Hora: 18.00. Jueces: Alvaro Pastorino, Gabriel Popovits y Fernando Ríos.
Cerro Largo-Peñarol. Cancha: Estadio Ubilla. Hora: 18.00 (VTV). Jueces: Christian Ferreyra, Carlos Changala y Danilo Giménez.
DOMINGO 15 DE DICIEMBRE
Miramar Misiones-Juventud. Cancha: Parque Méndez Piana. Hora 10.15 (VTV). Jueces: Daniel Fedorzuck, Robert Muniz y Eduardo Aguirre.
Sud América-Danubio. Cancha. Estadio Casto Martínez. Hora: 18.00. Jueces: Roberto Silvera, Raúl Hartwig y Mauricio Ituarte.
Defensor Sporting-River Plate. Cancha: Estadio Franzini. Hora: 18.00. Jueces: Andrés Cunha, Mauricio Espinosa, y Juan Guevara.
Wanderers-El Tanque Sisley. Cancha: Parque Viera. Hora: 18.00. Daniel Rodríguez, Miguel Nievas y Richard Trinidad.
Nacional-Fénix: Cancha: Parque Central. Hora: 18.00 (VTV). Jueces: Darío Ubriaco, Nicolás Tarán y Antonio Fittipaldi.
