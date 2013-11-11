Agnetha anuncia posible retorno de ABBA en el 2014; celebrarán 40 años de su primer éxito

agnetha fältskogAgnetha Fältskog (foto) anunció hace unas horas el posible retorno del legendario grupo ABBA a los escenarios para el año 2014. El motivo será celebrar los 40 años de su primer gran éxito “Waterloo”. La rubia del grupo dio la primicia a un periódico alemán en una entrevista publicada este domingo.

ABBA se catapultó a la fama en abril de 1974 cuando el grupo se consagró ganador del certamen Eurovisión con el tema “Waterloo”. De ahí en más los éxitos no pararon hasta 1982, año que marca la separación definitiva del grupo.

Los suecos tienen en su haber grandes éxitos de la música pop como “Mamma Mia”, “Dancing Queen” “Chiquitita”, “Gracias por la música”, entre otras innumerables y recordadas canciones.

Un regreso, “­por supuesto, que pensamos en ello! (…) Existe la idea de hacer algo para marcar este aniversario. Pero por el momento no puedo decir qué pasará”, declaró la artista de 63 años al semanario Welt am Sonntag.

Faltskog formó el grupo ABBA en 1972 junto al guitarrista -que se convirtió luego en su esposo- Bjorn Ulvaeus, y la pareja Benny Andersson y Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

El grupo ha vendido mas de 380 millones de discos en todo el mundo. Hoy anuncian su regreso para el 2014 con una gran gira mundial. Ojalá se concrete!

