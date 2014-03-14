Cesó advertencia naranja; se mantiene nivel “amarillo” hasta las 15 horas por vientos fuertes para el sur y este del país

Cesó advertencia naranja; se mantiene nivel “amarillo” hasta las 15 horas por vientos fuertes para el sur y este del paíshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/advertencia-naranja.jpg
Actualizado sábado 15 de marzo 2014 hora 08:42.-
CESE DE ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA
EMITIDO A LAS 03:45 HORA LOCAL EL DIA SÁBADO 15 DE MARZO DE 2014.
CESE DE ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
Las condiciones que originaron la advertencia meteorológica de “Nivel Naranja” han mejorado, por lo que se emite el cese de la misma.
– ATENCIÓN: – continúa vigente un “Nivel Amarillo” en el sur y este del país por vientos fuertes entre 60-75 km/h, del NW rotando SW. – Validéz: hasta las 15 hs.
de hoy sábado 15.
_________________________________________________________________
El Instituto Uruguayo de Meteorología emitió una advertencia de nivel naranja para todo el país por alta probabilidad de ocurrencia de tormentas fuertes. Regirá desde este viernes a las 18 horas hasta el sábado 15 a las 6 de la madrugada. Se esperan precipitaciones puntualmente copiosas (entre 50 y 100 mm en 6 horas), ocasionales rachas de viento, intensa actividad eléctrica y ocasional caída de granizo.
Debido al rápido desplazamiento de un frente frío desde el litoral oeste hacia el este del país y a la formación de una depresión atmosférica en el Río de la Plata es probable que se produzcan tormentas puntualmente fuertes, originando los siguientes fenómenos:
ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA – BOLETIN Nº13
EMITIDO A LAS 11:30 HORA LOCAL EL DIA VIERNES 14 DE MARZO DE 2014.
FENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
NIVEL: NARANJA
ZONA AFECTADA: todo el país.
HORA DE COMIENZO: 18:00 hs. de hoy viernes 14/03/2014.
HORA DE FINALIZACION: 06:00 hs de mañana sábado 15/03/2014.
PROBABILIDAD: alta.
Detalles: debido al rápido desplazamiento de un frente frío desde el litoral oeste hacia el este del país y a la formación de una depresión atmosférica en el Río de la Plata es probable que se produzcan tormentas puntualmente fuertes, originando los
siguientes fenómenos:
– Precipitaciones puntualmente copiosas (entre 50 – 100 mm en 6 hs)
– Ocasionales rachas de viento del SW (entre 75 -100 Km/h) de corta duración.
– Intensa actividad eléctrica
– Probable caída de granizo
Atención: Asociado a la depresión atmosférica se producirán rachas de viento del Sector Norte, rotando en la madrugada del sábado al SW con intensidades entre los 60 y 75 km/h (Nivel Amarillo) que afectarán las zonas sur y este del país principalmente.
Recomendaciones a la población
Frente a la advertencia de nivel naranja emitida por el Instituto Uruguayo de Meteorología por la probabilidad de ocurrencia de tormentas fuertes, desde el Sistema Nacional de Emergencias se recomienda:
Mantenerse informado/a sobre pronósticos, estado del tiempo y advertencias de las autoridades.
Tomar especiales precauciones con las personas más vulnerables (niños/as, personas adultas mayores, personas discapacitadas, personas enfermas). No dejarlas solas.
Mantener a los animales domésticos en lugares protegidos.
Evitar la circulación innecesaria de personas y vehículos. En caso de tener que salir a la intemperie, usar ropa adecuada (abrigo y calzado impermeable).
En caso de tener que permanecer fuera del hogar por muchas horas (en el trabajo, en el local de estudios, etc.) llevar alguna prenda adicional (medias, calzado, etc.).
En caso de tener que circular recordar:
No intentar cruzar por caminos, calzadas o puentes inundados aunque se conozca el lugar: desplazarse en autos, motos o caballos no disminuye el riesgo de ser arrastrado/a debido a la cantidad y fuerza de las aguas.
Procurar transitar por rutas principales y en horas diurnas.
Conducir con extrema precaución:
Disminuir la velocidad.
Aumentar la distancia de seguridad con el vehículo delantero.
Circular con “visión panorámica” atendiendo a lo que sucede alrededor (cables caídos, ramas, etc.).
Evitar maniobras bruscas. No frenar abruptamente para disminuir la posibilidad de deslizamiento (acquaplanning).
En caso de identificar actividad eléctrica recordar:
Alejarse de espacios abiertos (canchas, estacionamientos, etc.) y de torres, alambrados o cualquier otra estructura metálica.
Alejarse de la costa y no bañarse en piscinas, playas, ríos, etc.
Evitar refugiarse bajo los árboles: la madera mojada es conductora de la electricidad.
En la medida de lo posible, evitar el uso de teléfonos celulares.
En caso de advertir cables de tendido eléctrico caídos, no tocarlos y notificar de inmediato a las autoridades.
Procurar desconectar antenas y entradas de TV cable. En caso de vivir en zonas rurales, desenchufar los aparatos electrónicos.
En caso de que se interrumpa el suministro de energía eléctrica notificar la situación a la línea de reclamos de UTE al 0800 1930 o enviar un SMS al 1930 con la palabra LUZ y el número de cuenta (figura en amarillo en la parte superior derecha de la factura).
En todo momento, procurar mantener la calma y en caso de emergencia llamar al 911.
