Advertencia Naranja: Anuncian tormentas fuertes para este jueves; Colonia, San José, Canelones, Montevideo y Maldonado serían los departamentos afectados

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/mapa-meteorologico.jpg

La Dirección Nacional de Meteorología emitió esta mañana una advertencia meteorológica de color naranja para los departamentos de Colonia, San José, Canelones, Montevideo y Maldonado por probabilidad de tormentas fuertes, con abundante lluvia, granizo e intensa actividad eléctrica, además de fuertes vientos que podrían alcanzar los 120 Km/h. El alerta se extiende desde  las 6:00 hasta las 21 hs. de este jueves 12 de setiembre. 

A continuación el comunicado de la DNM

EMITIDO A LAS 11:30 HORA LOCAL EL DIA MIÉRCOLES 11 DE SETIEMBRE DE 2013.

mapa meteorologicoFENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
NIVEL: NARANJA
ZONA AFECTADA: los departamentos de Colonia, San José, Canelones, Montevideo, Maldonado.
HORA DE COMIENZO: 06:00 hs. de mañana jueves 12/09/2013.
HORA DE FINALIZACION: 21:00 hs. del jueves  12/09/2013.
PROBABILIDAD: media.
Detalles: un frente frío de lento desplazamiento ingresará al territorio nacional generando la formación de tormentas puntualmente fuertes.
Se prevén los siguientes fenómenos:
– Precipitaciones abundantes (50-100 mm en 6 hs.)
– Intensa actividad eléctrica.
– Ocasionales rachas de viento (75-120 Km/h.)
– Ocasional caída de granizo.

Nota: los departamentos de Soriano, Flores, Florida, Lavalleja y Rocha quedan comprendidos en el Nivel Amarillo por tormentas intensas, esperándose los siguientes fenómenos: – precipitaciones puntualmente abundantes (20 – 50 mm en 6 hs.)  – rachas de viento entre 60 – 75 km/h.
Se continuará monitoreando la situación y se informará de eventuales cambios.
REFERENCIAS:
Probabilidad: Media: 50-75% Alta: >75%
NIVELES DE REFERENCIA
VERDE No existe ningún riesgo meteorológico
AMARILLO Llamado de atención. Riesgo meteorológico solo para actividades
concretas
NARANJA Riesgo meteorológico importante (fenómenos poco habituales y
peligrosos para las actividades usuales)
ROJO Riesgo meteorológico extremo (fenómenos no habituales de intensidad
excepcional, nivel de peligro muy alto para la población)

 

