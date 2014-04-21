Acto oficial por “Desembarco de los 33 Orientales” se realizará este lunes en Piriápolis; desde las 10:30 en plaza Artigas

Acto oficial por “Desembarco de los 33 Orientales” se realizará este lunes en Piriápolis; desde las 10:30 en plaza Artigashttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/desembarco-33-orientales.jpg
Reseña histórica
(fuente: www.uruguayeduca.edu.uy) El “Desembarco de los Treinta y Tres Orientales” el 19 de abril de 1825, o como también se la denomina “Cruzada Libertadora”, ha sido considerado por distintos historiadores como uno de los acontecimientos más importantes de nuestra historia. Se lo ha valorado como el hecho que dio inicio al levantamiento oriental contra los ocupantes que desde 1820 dominaban el territorio de la actual República Oriental del Uruguay. El término “Cruzada Libertadora” fue utilizado muchos años después, en 1863, a raíz del levantamiento del general Venancio Flores contra el presidente constitucional Bernardo P. Berro por lo que algunos investigadores no usan ese término para referirse a este suceso.
Como se mencionó, desde 1820 los portugueses primero y desde 1823 los brasileños después, tuvieron el control del territorio oriental. El gobernador brasileño era Carlos Federico Lecor. Los ocupantes practicaron una política económica que perjudicaba a la mayoría de los orientales con arreadas de ganado hacia Brasil y reparto de suertes de estancia entre los jefes del ejército. Por otra parte muchos caudillos orientales, por distintos motivos, colaboraban con los brasileños. En 1823 los orientales emprendieron un movimiento revolucionario, que sin apoyo en la campaña, fue derrotado. Por esta razón, los jefes del mismo debieron emigrar hacia Buenos Aires. Desde allí comenzaron a organizar una expedición que les permitiera volver al territorio oriental y liderar un nuevo levantamiento. A este respecto el historiador Alfredo Castellanos cita las memorias de uno de los participantes, Luis Ceferino de la Torre, el que sostiene, “Se hallaban emigrados en Buenos Aires muchos patriotas orientales que habían tomado parte activa en los sucesos del año 1823 en Montevideo con la esperanza de dar libertad a la Provincia dominada por los portugueses desde 1817 que la invadieron”
“La batalla de Ayacucho ganada por los patriotas en diciembre de 1824 –que decidió los destinos de América Latina -, inflamó el patriotismo de estos emigrados que reunidos en la casa de comercio que regenteaba don Luis Ceferino de la Torre firmaron espontáneamente un compromiso jurando sacrificar sus vidas en la libertad de su patria dominada por el Imperio del Brasil.”
“Siete fueron los patriotas iniciadores y que contrajeron ese heroico compromiso: Dn. Juan Antonio Lavalleja; su hermano, Dn. Manuel, Dn. Manuel Oribe, Dn. Luis Ceferino de la Torre, Dn. Pablo Zufriategui, Dn Simón del Pino, y Dn. Manuel Meléndez, nombrando enseguida unánimemente a Dn. Juan Antonio Lavalleja jefe de la empresa”. (1)
Para darles sustento a los emigrados así como para organizar reuniones, se utilizaron diferentes saladeros como el arrendado por Lavalleja en Buenos Aires y el de Trápani en la Ensenada de Barragán. Otro local de reunión fue el comercio de C. de la Torre. Asimismo se constituyó una comisión encargada de recolectar dinero y pertrechos de guerra. Numerosos estancieros y comerciantes colaboraron, muchos con la intención de asentarse en nuestras tierras. El gobierno de Buenos Aires oficialmente adoptó una posición de neutralidad aunque en la práctica toleró y cooperó con los preparativos revolucionarios.
Luego de culminados los preparativos, un primer grupo de expedicionarios, según Juan Spikerman, se embarcaron en las costas de San Isidro el 1 de abril de 1825, comandados por Manuel Oribe. Este grupo desembarcó y acampó en una isla formada por un ramal del río Paraná, llamada “Brazo Largo”.
El segundo grupo, comandado por Juan A. Lavalleja, partió después y fue demorado por un fuerte temporal, por lo que los dos contingentes se reunieron el 15 de abril. Desde Brazo Largo navegaron por el río Uruguay en la noche del 18, luego de sortear las naves de patrulla brasileñas.
Al amanecer del 19 de abril desembarcaron, según la tradición, en la playa de La Agraciada, en el actual departamento de Soriano.
Luego de desembarcar, Lavalleja con el resto del grupo, pronunció el célebre juramento de liberar la Patria o morir en el intento, enarbolando la bandera tricolor, con la leyenda central de “Libertad o Muerte”.
Previamente, distintos emisarios habían realizado contactos en la costa para obtener caballos y apoyo. Si bien en un primer momento a causa de la vigilancia brasileña, los expedicionarios carecieron de caballos luego fueron auxiliados por distintos patriotas.
Con este acontecimiento se dio inicio al levantamiento que finalmente concluiría con la creación del Estado Oriental.
Uno de los puntos más polémicos entre los historiadores ha sido el número de expedicionarios, ya que existen varias listas. Actualmente, se sostiene que el número de personas fue variando durante del transcurso de la expedición y que formaron parte de la misma paraguayos, argentinos, afrodescendientes y otros sin filiación conocida.
(1) Castellanos, R,, “La cisplatina, la independencia y la república caudillesca”, Editorial Banda Oriental y La República, 1998.
