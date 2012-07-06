ACRIDU celebra sus 20 años con un Encuentro Regional para personas con discapacidad intelectual
Primero Personas/ACRIDU celebra sus 20 años con un Encuentro Regional para personas con discapacidad intelectual
PRIMERO PERSONAS/ACRIDU te invita a participar de este ENCUENTRO REGIONAL, en el Hotel Argentino de Piriápolis, del 1 al 4 de octubre próximo.
POR QUÉ?: porque celebramos los primeros 20 años de este Proyecto.
PARA QUÉ?: para reflexionar sobre que significa vivir con discapacidad intelectual; para conocer nuevos amigos; para compartir experiencias; para fortalecer nuestros sueños; para comprobar – una vez más – que nosotros también podemos; para ser felices, bailando, jugando, riendo y pensando!
En pocos días enviamos más información.
