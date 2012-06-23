9ª Copa Nacional de Clubes – Piriápolis eliminado; perdió con San Carlos 3:2

Piriápolis eliminado de la Copa Nacional de Clubes

En gran partido, San Carlos avanza y está entre los 16 mejores del país

Piriápolis estuvo cerca pero no le dio el tiempo y quedó eliminado al caer derrotado en su visita a San Carlos por 3 goles contra 2. Al minuto 88 Piriápolis ponía el marcador 2:3 y todavía quedaban unos minutos para lograr el empate que le daría la clasificación ya que el partido de ida había terminado 2:2. El gol no llegó y así se terminó el sueño de conquistar la 9ª Copa Nacional de Clubes del Interior. Los dirigidos por Mario “Chino” Aguirre y Orlando Castro hicieron un muy buen partido pero no alcanzó y el que avanza en la Copa es San Carlos que ya está entre los 16 mejores del país.

Alineaciones (fuente: domingosdepasionrsc.blogspot.com)

SAN CARLOS(3) Nicolás Alonso, Ariel Suárez, Pablo Sosa, Juan I. Ramos, Diego Pereyra(39 Cristian Páez), German Suárez, Román Tejera, Jorge Casal, Diego Colo(57 Rafael Martínez), Federico Ceballos(82 Ezequiel Núñez) y Wiliam Soriano.

PIRIAPOLIS(2) Juan Falchi, Carlos González, Marcelo Vignole (62 Abdul Rasheed Aliu) , German López, Marcelo Ramos, Gabriel Bacetti, Matías Aguirre(62 Yamandu Fernández), José Luis Serron, Federico Castellanos(73 Diego Ramos), Héctor García y Henderson Machado.

Goles. 12 Diego Colo(SC), 64 Wiliam Soriano(SC), 70 y 88 Henderson Machado(P), 79 Jorge Casal(SC).

Expulsados. 42 José Luis Serron(P), 56 Pablo Sosa(SC)