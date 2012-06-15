Copa Nacional de Clubes; Piriápolis clasificado, IAPA eliminado
Piriápolis jugará el domingo 17 a las 11 hs
La Institución Atlética Pan de Azúcar, campeona de la Liga Zona Oeste de Fútbol, quedó eliminada de la 9ª Copa Nacional de Clubes al ser goleados por San Carlos 4 a 0 en el marco de la 6ª fecha de la primera fase. Los clasificados a la siguiente fase en el Grupo O son Progreso de Estación Atlántida (2º con 8 puntos) y San Carlos que culminó primero en el grupo con 12 puntos.
Por su parte, el Piriáplis F.C., que participa como invitado por la OFI, a pesar de perder su último partido ante Palermo (3:2) logró el pase a la siguiente fase del campeonato, quedándose con el segundo lugar del grupo P con 9 puntos. Palermo es 1º también con 9 puntos, pero mejor diferencia de goles.
Piriápolis se deberá medir en la 2ª Fase ante San Carlos y en caso de pasarla el rival saldrá de la llave que disputarán Palermo de Rocha y Progreso de Estación Atlántida.
Resultados 6ª fecha
SERIE O
Progreso (Estación Atlántida) 2 Guaraní Sarandí (Minas) 2.
Pan de Azúcar (Pan de Azúcar) 0 San Carlos (San Carlos) 4.
SERIE P
Palermo (Rocha) 3 Piriápolis (Piriápolis) 2.
2ª Fase Copa Nacional de Clubes
1 – Ferro Carril (Salto) – Peñarol (Rivera)
2 – Wanderers (Tacuarembó) – Zorrilla (Artigas)
3 – Bella Vista (Paysandú) – Real Hervido (Fray Bentos)
4 – Sportivo Barracas (Dolores) – Laureles (Fray Bentos)
5 – Artigas (Durazno) – Oriental (Paso de los Toros)
6 – Unión Juvenil (Durazno) – Nacional (Sarandí del Yí)
7 – Universal (San José) – River Plate (Florida)
8 – Ideal (Santa Rosa) – Quilmes (Florida)
9 – Nacional (Nueva Helvecia) – Esparta (Colonia Valdense)
10 – Central (San José) – Uruguayo (Miguelete)
11 – Atenas (Tala) – Juanicó (Juanicó)
12 – Campana (Libertad) – Las Delicias (Minas)
13 – San Lorenzo (Treinta y Tres) – Peñarol (Castillos)
14 – Lavalleja (Rocha) – Ferrocarril (Nico Pérez)
15 – San Carlos (San Carlos) – Piriápolis (Piriápolis)
16 – Palermo (Rocha) – Progreso (Est. Atlántida)
