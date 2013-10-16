21 países ya clasificaron para el Mundial: Uruguay al repechaje; Suárez es el goleador de las Eliminatorias

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/luis-suarez.jpg

luis suarezLa selección uruguaya finalizó las Clasificatorias con victoria 3-2 ante Argentina. Los goles de Uruguay fueron convertidos por Cristian Rodríguez y Luis Suárez (foto) en el primer tiempo y por Edinson Cavani en el complemento. Maximiliano Rodríguez descontó en dos ocasiones para Argentina. 

Fuente: auf.org.uy
Con este resultado, Uruguay alcanzó 25 puntos y se ubicó en la quinta posición de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas, tras igualar en puntos con Ecuador pero tener menos saldo de goles. Clasificaron de forma directa al Mundial Argentina, Colombia, Chile y Ecuador. Uruguay deberá jugar el repechaje ante Jordania, el 13 de noviembre en Amán y el 20 del mismo mes en Montevideo. Luis Suárez llegó a 11 goles y es el goleador de la Eliminatoria Sudamericana.
Detalles
Día: martes 15/10/2013
Horario: 21:30h
Estadio: Centenario
Árbitro: Marcelo De Lima (Brasil)
Asistentes: Fabio Pereira y Ricardo Marques (Brasil)
Goles: 6′ Cristian Rodríguez, 34′ Luis Suárez y 48′ Edinson Cavani (URU); 14′ y 42′ Maximiliano Rodríguez (ARG)
Amarillas: 19′ Erik Lamela (ARG)
Estadísticas Opta http://www.auf.org.uy/Portal/MATCH/
Equipo titular de Uruguay
1) Fernando Muslera, 16) Maximiliano Pereira, 2) Diego Lugano, 3) Diego Godín, 4) Jorge Fucile, 17) Egidio Arévalo Ríos, 15) Diego Pérez (45′ Gastón Ramírez), 7) Cristian Rodríguez, 11) Christian Stuani (90′ José Giménez)
21) Edinson Cavani, 7) Luis Suárez. DT: Oscar Tabárez
 Suplentes
12) Rodrigo Muñoz, 23) Martín Silva, 19) Andrés Scotti, 22) José Giménez
5) Walter Gargano, 8) Alejandro Silva, 20) Álvaro González, 6) Álvaro Pereira
14) Nicolás Lodeiro, 18) Gastón Ramírez, 10) Diego Forlán, 13) Abel Hernández
Argentina
 1) Sergio Romero, 3) Hugo Campagnaro, 17) Federico Fernández, 6) Sebastián Domínguez, 23) José Basanta, 8) Augusto Fernández, 5) Lucas Biglia, 10) Ever Banega, 9) Erik Lamela, 11) Maximiliano Rodríguez, 18) Rodrigo Palacio. DT: Alejandro Sabella
Resultados de la última fecha (18ª)  martes 15 de octubre

Uruguay 3 – 2 Argentina
Ciudad: Montevideo
Estadio: Centenario
Goles: 5′ Cristian Rodríguez (U), 15′ Maximiliano Rodríguez (A), 34′ Luis Suárez (U), 41′ Maximiliano Rodríguez (A), 50′ Edinson Cavani (U)
Árbitro: Marcelo De Lima Henrique (Brasil)
Asistentes: Rodrigo Pereira y Fabio Pereira (Brasil)
4° Árbitro: Ricardo Marques (Brasil)
Paraguay 1 – 2 Colombia
Ciudad: Asunción
Estadio: Defensores del Chaco
Goles: 6′ Jorge Rojas (P), 38′ Mario Yepes (C), 55′ Mario Yepes (C)
Árbitro: Diego Abal (Argentina)
Asistentes: Hernán Maidana y Ernesto Uziga (Argentina)
4° Árbitro: Mauro Vigliano (Argentina)
Chile 2 – 1 Ecuador
Ciudad: Santiago
Estadio: Nacional
Goles: 33′ Alexis Sánchez (C), 37′ Gary Medel (C), 66′ Felipe Caicedo (E)
 Árbitro: Leandro Vuaden (Brasil)
Asistentes: Marcio Santiago y Rodrigo Correa (Brasil)
4° Árbitro: Pericles Cortez (Brasil)
Perú 1 – 1 Bolivia
Ciudad: Lima
Estadio: Nacional
Goles: 18′ Víctor Yotun (P), 45′ Diego Bejarano (B)
Árbitro: Enrique Cáceres (Paraguay)
Asistentes: Juan Zorrilla y Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay)
4° Árbitro: Mario Díaz de Vivar (Paraguay)
Así terminó la tabla de las Clasificatorias Sudamericanas Brasil 2014
  • POSICIONES
Pos. Equipo Pts. J G E P GF GC
1 Argentina 32 16 9 5 2 35 15
2 Colombia 30 16 9 3 4 27 13
3 Chile 28 16 9 1 6 29 25
4 Ecuador 25 16 7 4 5 20 16
5 Uruguay 25 16 7 4 5 25 25
6 Venezuela 20 16 5 5 6 14 20
7 Perú 15 16 4 3 9 17 26
8 Bolivia 12 16 2 6 8 17 30
9 Paraguay 12 16 3 3 10 17 31

21 países aseguraron su participación en el Mundial

Europa (9): España, Inglaterra, Rusia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Holanda, Italia, Suiza, Bélgica y Alemania

Conmebol (5): Brasil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile y Ecuador

Concacaf (3): Estados Unidos, Costa Rica y Honduras

Asia (4): Japón, Corea del Sur, Irán y Australia

Faltan los cinco representantes africanos y los seis países que irán a la repesca (cuatro de Europa y los ganadores del Jordania-Uruguay y del México-Nueva Zelanda).
Faltan cuatro plazas europeas que saldrán de la repesca los días 15 (ida) y 19 de noviembre (vuelta). El sorteo será el lunes y entre ellos están Croacia, Portugal, Grecia, Ucrania, Francia, Suecia, Rumania e Islandia.

