Celebran hoy en Maldonado el Día Mundial de las personas con Síndrome de Down; Actividades comenzarán a las 18 horas en la plaza San Fernando

Celebran hoy en Maldonado el Día Mundial de las personas con Síndrome de Down; Actividades comenzarán a las 18 horas en la plaza San Fernandohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/down-logo.jpg
En el caso de Maldonado, a partir de las 18 horas del lunes 24 de marzo se llevará a cabo una jornada de inclusión que comprenderá el desarrollo de variadas actividades en la plaza San Fernando.
Se trata de la actividad que inicialmente estaba prevista para el viernes, pero fue cambiada debido a las condiciones climáticas previstas para esa fecha.
El Área de Políticas Diferenciales de la Intendencia Departamental y la Asociación Down de Maldonado hacen extensiva la invitación a la población en general para que forme parte de un evento muy especial que contará con el despliegue de las siguientes actividades:
- Muestra fotográfica de personas con síndrome de Down que comprende los ámbitos educativo, deportivo, recreativo, laboral y social.
- Exhibición de fotos correspondientes al Festival de Tango inclusivo denominado Tango en Punta.
- Muestra artística.
- Nati Ritmos -espectáculo de danza-.
- Instituto Tecno Art -danza-.
- Instituto Dance Show -tango-.
- Deborah Herdt -cantante-.
- El cierre estará conformado por la realización de milonga inclusiva.
El acceso será libre y gratuito.
Semanario La Prensa
publicado jueves 20 de marzo de 2014 – hora 19:54
www.maldonado.gub.uy
