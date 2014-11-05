Festejos 140 años de Pan de Azúcar: Programación completa

Del viernes 7 al domingo 9 de noviembre: Feria artesanal, muestras y espectáculos

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/pan-de-azucar.jpg

Pan de Azúcar se prepara para festejar los 140 años de su proceso fundacional, con variadas actividades que se desarrollan desde este miércoles y se extenderán hasta el 9 de noviembre, en la plaza 19 de abril, Casa de la Cultura, Centro Progreso y escuelas de la zona.

La propuesta que incluye exposiciones, feria artesanal, cierre de cursos y espectáculos musicales, se suma a la grilla de actividades que se vienen desarrollando en el correr del año con el festival Dulce Corazón del Canto, Punta Rock, entre otros eventos.

Miguel Plada, alcalde del municipio de Pan de Azúcar hizo referencia a los aportes del sector empresarial, comercial y artesanal y de las instituciones de la zona “habrá una feria de productos que se fabrican en Pan de Azúcar, exposiciones, cierre de cursos, todo lo que la sociedad de Pan de Azúcar ha generado” indicó.

Por su parte, Alberto González, integrante de la comisión organizadora, adelantó que durante el fin de semana, a partir de la hora 20, el público podrá disfrutar de espectáculos musicales en la plaza. Además de las actuaciones, la propuesta que tiene un fin benéfico-la compra de dos sillas de ruedas para personas de dicha localidad que están necesitando de esa colaboración- se complementa con una plaza de comidas “la sociedad unida de Pan de Azúcar trabaja con un fin” sostuvo González.

Finalmente e impulsado por la Asociación de Amigos del Patrimonio, el día Sábado 8 a las 19:00 hs se realizará el descubrimiento de una placa recordatorio que estará ubicada en la esquina de las calles Leonardo Olivera e Ituzaingó en la casa donde viviera JOAQUIN CANDIDO MARQUEZ, verdadero fundador de la ciudad de Pan de Azúcar. Hace 140 años Joaquín Márquez le otorgaba un poder al Esc. Feliz de Lizarza para que comercializara las tierras donde hoy se ubica Pan de Azúcar, lugar que prometía ser un polo de desarrollo ya en esa época. Este homenaje fue muy reclamado y esperado por quienes viven en la ciudad y conocen la historia, historia que figura en el libro “ENTRE EL OLVIDO Y LA HISTORIA.Apuntes de Pan de Azúcar hasta el 1900” que se gesta a partir de una monografía escrita como trabajo liceal por el Mtro. Enrique José Marrero y Heber Cruz Piriz.

Con el correr de los años, Pan de Azúcar también adquirió gran reconocimiento por sus actividades culturales e intelectuales.

Programación completa para viernes, sábado y domingo

VIERNES 7

Hora:19:00 : Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Roberto Faraut

Plaza 19 de Abril – Alumnos de Maldonado

Ensamble Notredame

Caterina Restucia – Violonchelo ** Ananí Garay – Flauta Dulce

Julieta Duarte – Guitarra y Percusión ** Candela Sosa – Danza

Juan Francisco Duarte – Percusión ** Profesor Roberto Faraut – Xilófono

Himno a la Alegría de Beethoven ** Pequeña Serenata Nocturna de Mozart

Negro y Gris de Bourrée ** Danza Campesina y Canción Melancólica – Guitarra

La Primavera de Vivaldi ** Canción Melancólica

Minuteo de Bach ** El Campesino Alegre de R. Schuman

Cuando los Santos Vienen Marchando

Hora 19:30 : Inauguración Talleres de la Escuela Departamental de Artes Plásticas

Casa de la Cultura

Salón de Actos y Biblioteca

La Muestra permanecerá abierta hasta el día 14 de noviembre

Exponen alumnos de los siguientes talleres:

Dibujo y Pintura: Profesor: Eduardo De La Puente

Cerámica Adultos: Profesora: Blanca González

Alumnos de la Casa de la Cultura y AJUPENPAZO

Plástica Infantil: Profesora: Isis Filgueiras

Talla en Madera: Profesor: Milton Sosa

Supervisor: Gabriel Lema

Hora 20:00: Banda Departamental de Maldonado – Plaza 19 de Abril

Hora:21:00 Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Roberto Faraut

Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar

Ensamble de Percusión: Batería, Cencerro, Chapitero, Shakers, Zurdo, Repique y Xilófono.

Federico Rodríguez – Himno a la Alegría ** Cristian Rijo – Oh Susana

Sergio Fernández – Primavera de Vivaldi ** Eugenia Toledo – Pequeña Serenata Nocturna de Mozart ** Pablo Salaberry – Another Day in Paradise de P. Collins.

Here comes the sun de The Beatles.

Hora 21:30 – Escuela de Departamental de Danzas – Prof. María José Guardiola

Alumnos de Piriápolis

Taller de Flamenco

Supervisora: Lila Nudelman

Hora 21:45 – Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Arturo Chaparro

Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar – Preparatorio

Facundo Manrique – San Carlos 8º Año

Supervisora: Fabiana Specker

Hora 22:00 – Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Robert Gianola

Batería – Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar

Stuart Rodríguez ** Rodney Vitancurt – Rodrigo Martínez

Cristian De Los Santos – San Carlos

Supervisora: Fabiana Specker

Hora:22:30 – Escuela Departamental de Danzas – Prof. Wilner Ferreira

Prof. Martín Olivera

Alumnos del curso de Danzas Folclóricas

Alumnos de Malambo

Supervisora: Lila Nudelman

Hora 23:00 – Mauricio Alfonzo

SABADO 8

Plaza 19 de Abril – Hora 20:30

Las Faraonas

Javier Guerrero

Cumbia P`Gozar

Leonardo Larrea

Los Charabones

Natalia Ortega

Carta Blanca

DOMINGO 9

Plaza 19 de Abril – Hora 20:30

La Propia

Dúo Alborada

Comparsa Jacinto Vera

Malibú

Copla Alta

Invitan: Municipio de Pan de Azúcar y la Dirección General de Cultura.

Semanario La Prensa

Publicado miércoles 5 de noviembre de 2014 hora 23:50

Fuente: maldonado.gub.uy – Foto: Semanario La Prensa