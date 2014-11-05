Festejos 140 años de Pan de Azúcar: Programación completa
Del viernes 7 al domingo 9 de noviembre: Feria artesanal, muestras y espectáculoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/pan-de-azucar.jpg
Pan de Azúcar se prepara para festejar los 140 años de su proceso fundacional, con variadas actividades que se desarrollan desde este miércoles y se extenderán hasta el 9 de noviembre, en la plaza 19 de abril, Casa de la Cultura, Centro Progreso y escuelas de la zona.
La propuesta que incluye exposiciones, feria artesanal, cierre de cursos y espectáculos musicales, se suma a la grilla de actividades que se vienen desarrollando en el correr del año con el festival Dulce Corazón del Canto, Punta Rock, entre otros eventos.
Miguel Plada, alcalde del municipio de Pan de Azúcar hizo referencia a los aportes del sector empresarial, comercial y artesanal y de las instituciones de la zona “habrá una feria de productos que se fabrican en Pan de Azúcar, exposiciones, cierre de cursos, todo lo que la sociedad de Pan de Azúcar ha generado” indicó.
Por su parte, Alberto González, integrante de la comisión organizadora, adelantó que durante el fin de semana, a partir de la hora 20, el público podrá disfrutar de espectáculos musicales en la plaza. Además de las actuaciones, la propuesta que tiene un fin benéfico-la compra de dos sillas de ruedas para personas de dicha localidad que están necesitando de esa colaboración- se complementa con una plaza de comidas “la sociedad unida de Pan de Azúcar trabaja con un fin” sostuvo González.
Finalmente e impulsado por la Asociación de Amigos del Patrimonio, el día Sábado 8 a las 19:00 hs se realizará el descubrimiento de una placa recordatorio que estará ubicada en la esquina de las calles Leonardo Olivera e Ituzaingó en la casa donde viviera JOAQUIN CANDIDO MARQUEZ, verdadero fundador de la ciudad de Pan de Azúcar. Hace 140 años Joaquín Márquez le otorgaba un poder al Esc. Feliz de Lizarza para que comercializara las tierras donde hoy se ubica Pan de Azúcar, lugar que prometía ser un polo de desarrollo ya en esa época. Este homenaje fue muy reclamado y esperado por quienes viven en la ciudad y conocen la historia, historia que figura en el libro “ENTRE EL OLVIDO Y LA HISTORIA.Apuntes de Pan de Azúcar hasta el 1900” que se gesta a partir de una monografía escrita como trabajo liceal por el Mtro. Enrique José Marrero y Heber Cruz Piriz.
Con el correr de los años, Pan de Azúcar también adquirió gran reconocimiento por sus actividades culturales e intelectuales.
Programación completa para viernes, sábado y domingo
VIERNES 7
Hora:19:00 : Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Roberto Faraut
Plaza 19 de Abril – Alumnos de Maldonado
Ensamble Notredame
Caterina Restucia – Violonchelo ** Ananí Garay – Flauta Dulce
Julieta Duarte – Guitarra y Percusión ** Candela Sosa – Danza
Juan Francisco Duarte – Percusión ** Profesor Roberto Faraut – Xilófono
Himno a la Alegría de Beethoven ** Pequeña Serenata Nocturna de Mozart
Negro y Gris de Bourrée ** Danza Campesina y Canción Melancólica – Guitarra
La Primavera de Vivaldi ** Canción Melancólica
Minuteo de Bach ** El Campesino Alegre de R. Schuman
Cuando los Santos Vienen Marchando
Hora 19:30 : Inauguración Talleres de la Escuela Departamental de Artes Plásticas
Casa de la Cultura
Salón de Actos y Biblioteca
La Muestra permanecerá abierta hasta el día 14 de noviembre
Exponen alumnos de los siguientes talleres:
Dibujo y Pintura: Profesor: Eduardo De La Puente
Cerámica Adultos: Profesora: Blanca González
Alumnos de la Casa de la Cultura y AJUPENPAZO
Plástica Infantil: Profesora: Isis Filgueiras
Talla en Madera: Profesor: Milton Sosa
Supervisor: Gabriel Lema
Hora 20:00: Banda Departamental de Maldonado – Plaza 19 de Abril
Hora:21:00 Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Roberto Faraut
Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar
Ensamble de Percusión: Batería, Cencerro, Chapitero, Shakers, Zurdo, Repique y Xilófono.
Federico Rodríguez – Himno a la Alegría ** Cristian Rijo – Oh Susana
Sergio Fernández – Primavera de Vivaldi ** Eugenia Toledo – Pequeña Serenata Nocturna de Mozart ** Pablo Salaberry – Another Day in Paradise de P. Collins.
Here comes the sun de The Beatles.
Hora 21:30 – Escuela de Departamental de Danzas – Prof. María José Guardiola
Alumnos de Piriápolis
Taller de Flamenco
Supervisora: Lila Nudelman
Hora 21:45 – Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Arturo Chaparro
Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar – Preparatorio
Facundo Manrique – San Carlos 8º Año
Supervisora: Fabiana Specker
Hora 22:00 – Escuela Departamental de Música – Prof. Robert Gianola
Batería – Alumnos de Pan de Azúcar
Stuart Rodríguez ** Rodney Vitancurt – Rodrigo Martínez
Cristian De Los Santos – San Carlos
Supervisora: Fabiana Specker
Hora:22:30 – Escuela Departamental de Danzas – Prof. Wilner Ferreira
Prof. Martín Olivera
Alumnos del curso de Danzas Folclóricas
Alumnos de Malambo
Supervisora: Lila Nudelman
Hora 23:00 – Mauricio Alfonzo
SABADO 8
Plaza 19 de Abril – Hora 20:30
Las Faraonas
Javier Guerrero
Cumbia P`Gozar
Leonardo Larrea
Los Charabones
Natalia Ortega
Carta Blanca
DOMINGO 9
Plaza 19 de Abril – Hora 20:30
La Propia
Dúo Alborada
Comparsa Jacinto Vera
Malibú
Copla Alta
Invitan: Municipio de Pan de Azúcar y la Dirección General de Cultura.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado miércoles 5 de noviembre de 2014 hora 23:50
Fuente: maldonado.gub.uy – Foto: Semanario La Prensa
Pingback: best price on tag heuer watches fake
The data talked about inside the article are several of the best available