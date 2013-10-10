10º Encuentro Down: Piriápolis y Pan de Azúcar reciben cerca de 400 personas este fin de semana

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/IMG_08541.jpg

Este fin de semana, del 11 al 13 de octubre, Piriapolis y Pan de Azúcar se visten de fiesta para recibir a mas de 500 participantes de la 10ª edición del Encuentro de chicos con síndrome de down de todo el país.

Un gran equipo que trabaja desinteresadamente para que estos chicos tengan tres días de diversión, deporte y por sobre todas las cosas conocer la zona. El equipo está encabezado por el Prof. Darío Plada y entre los integrantes destacamos la participación de Carlos Pimienta, Doris y Danny Fontes además de un equipo de jóvenes de Pan de Azúcar.

Semanario La Prensa dialogó con el Prof. Darío Plada sobre la organización.

¿Cuando se realiza el encuentro y como está la organización?

Bueno, sí, estamos organizando el 10º Encuentro de la Comarca de los Cerros y el Mar para chicos con síndrome de down, se llevara a cabo los días 11 y 12 de Octubre en Piriapolis y Pan de Azúcar.

¿Cuántos chicos nos visitaran y de donde llegan?

Vamos a recibir delegaciones de Paysandú, Lavalleja, Montevideo, San José, Cerro Largo, de Colonia y de muchos lugares que ahora escapan a mi memoria.

En estos 10 años ha crecido muchísimo este evento, a tal punto que superan ampliamente las primeras ediciones.

Si, ha crecido, lamentablemente la idea nuestra no es hacerlo crecer, hemos tratado de mantener el cupo que está establecido ya que la gente que trabaja hace un gran esfuerzo, es impresionante el calor humano que le ponen a esto y el esfuerzo que hacen para que todo salga perfecto, se ha mantenido ese grupo importantísimo de participantes hasta el momento, nosotros tratamos de hacer una especie de rotación de los grupos para que todos tengan la oportunidad de participar, pero en definitiva tratamos de tener entre 350 y 400 participantes, tuvimos un momento en el que llegamos a los 500.

¿Cómo está integrado el equipo de trabajo?

Bueno, yo tengo el orgullo de ser parte de un gran equipo y agradezco que me den esta oportunidad, año a año se va integrando algún interesado y eso nos alegra muchísimo, indudablemente cuando la familia se agranda las cosas salen mejor.

¿Cómo se solventa este evento? Por la programación vemos que es muy completo, hay todo tipo de actividades y hasta baile.

Se solventa con el corazón de la gente y con quienes se involucran en la organización, con el grano a grano, ese grupo de personas que ya nombraste van con su trabajo de hormiguita, pidiendo acá y allá, esto es extraordinario porque según lo veo yo, esto hace que el evento se torne indestructible porque cuando una cuestión política lo pueda sustentar, cambia el gobierno y se termina, al igual que una empresa privada, cambia el jefe no te dona mas, cuando un mesías dice te dono U$S 20.000 fallece y no te dona mas, se termina, el grano a grano hace que cuando no esté la madres estará el hijo o el nieto o el sobrino, intuyo que con esta estrategia el evento será más firme en el tiempo, por eso agradezco, aplaudo y me inclino ante el esfuerzo de esta gente, algo que parece tan sencillo no es nada fácil, por eso no hace en ningún lugar este tipo de eventos, de corazón, sin fines de lucro, sin recibir aplausos, no se hace, de eso estoy seguro, la gente que integra el equipo me dice siempre “recibimos mas a cambio de lo que nosotros damos” el mayor premio es ver la alegría de esos muchachos, no buscamos dinero, solo con eso nos sentimos satisfechos y plenos, nos fortalecemos, nos nutrimos, hoy por hoy decimos, sufrimos cuando nos toca el grano a grano, el salir a pedir no es fácil, el cargar los alimentos etc. nos cansa pero cuando sabemos que le objetivo es dejar contenta a una persona, no hay esfuerzo ni peso que no se pueda levantar.

Las delegaciones llegan el viernes a Piriapolis, se alojan, luego se les dará la bienvenida en la Fontana del Argentino Hotel, miraran todos juntos el partido de Uruguay, luego viene la cena un rato de bailes y se retiraran a descansar temprano.

El sábado por la mañana la actividad se desarrollara en el Parque Zorrilla de Pan de Azúcar con una caminata y a las 10hs la actividad de piscina, luego vuelven a Piriapolis para el almuerzo, seguidamente tendrán un espacio de descanso y/o recreativo para las delegaciones que vienen de lejos y a las 16:30 hs será la ceremonia inaugural en el Club Ateneo que constara de actividades artísticas y deportivas, al caer la tarde el baile de apertura.

El domingo a la mañana en CE.DEM.PIR se desarrollara una jornada de atletismo y basquetbol, luego el almuerzo y al finalizar el mismo se desarrollara la ceremonia de clausura junto a la entrega de premios para finalizar con una emotiva merienda y la despedida de las delegaciones.

El prof. Plada agradeció en nombre del equipo de trabajo a quienes apoyan siempre este evento ya sea trabajando o aportando insumos, pero también dijo algo muy interesante y que se debe destacar “agradezco también a quienes no apoyan este evento porque quizás algún día se les ablande el corazón y se den cuenta que dar un poquito a otros nunca esta demás y nos alegra la vida y nos llena el corazón”.

Cuanto menos poseemos, más podemos dar. Parece imposible, pero no lo es. Esa es la lógica del amor. Madre Teresa De Calcuta

Princesa Arévalo para semanariolaprensa.com